Warning after cylinder explodes at Gympie campground

A QFES officer who attended to a man who was burnt from an exploding gas bottle at Cobb & Co Nine Mile Camping Grounds at Tandur on Monday has spoken of the potential danger of gas cylinders used in portable cookers.

QFES officer Chester Penfold wrote on social media that he has attended three instances of cylinder failure in the past six months and warned that using the bottles incorrectly could be costly.

"The common mistake that has attributed to all ignitions and subsequent injuries has been using the product too close to another heat source,” he said.

Mr Penfold said it causes the cylinder to expand and possibly rupture and ignite.

The portable gas stove and gas cylinder that reportedly exploded on Monday, injuring a man. Photo courtesy of Cobb & Co Nine Mile Camping Grounds Facebook page. Contributed

"The gas in these cylinders can expand by 270 times when heated, which is why they can cause such terrible injuries.

"Please when using these portable cookers use them away from other heat sources in a well ventilated position and abide by user guidelines of pot size.”

He said the of the offending gas cookers in the accidents one was an older style and two were newer.

"Be safe campers and if in doubt throw them out.”

The man who was injured on Monday was believed to be in his 40s and reportedly suffered burns to his arms and face when the bottle exploded.

A representative of Cobb & Co Nine Mile Camping Grounds said on their Facebook page the man was in excruciating pain and they stressed the importance of being careful with the cylinders.