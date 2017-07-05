26°
News

Warning after beach camping burglaries

Arthur Gorrie
| 5th Jul 2017 9:02 AM
NO MATTER WHERE: Police have warned beach campers and drivers to take precautions after two vehicle break-ins were reported near Double Island Point.
NO MATTER WHERE: Police have warned beach campers and drivers to take precautions after two vehicle break-ins were reported near Double Island Point.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE have warned Cooloola Coast beach drivers to hide any valuables left in their cars, after two weekend vehicle break-ins reported by campers at Teewah on Monday.

Snr Cnst Deb Wruck issued the warning in response to the burglaries, overnight Sunday-Monday.

Thieves broke into two vehicles parked at the northern end of the Teewah camping grounds, near Double Island Point and stole a wallet and two mobile phones, a Samsung and an iPhone 5, she said.

Victims told police they saw a possible suspect vehicle driving slowly in the area around at 7pm Sunday.

"Please be cautious and do not leave valuable possessions in sight, inside or on the back of your vehicle and always lock up,” she said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  beach camping car burglaries gympie crime teewah

Heartbreaking scenes as baby whale dies on beach

Heartbreaking scenes as baby whale dies on beach

A tragic scene as young humpback calf washes ashore

Optus slammed for phone and internet outage

OPTUS: Bundaberg has been selected as one of 21 locations nationally for hybrid concept, store-based and mobile SMB specialists to support SMB customers.

THERE’S nothing like an internet outage to really ruin your night.

Warning after cylinder explodes at Gympie campground

Photo courtesy of Cobb & Co Nine Mile Camping Grounds Facebook page.

'The gas in these cylinders can expand by 270 times when heated'

$2000 car damage, but residents say road work won't help

ERODED: Ken Phillips and Ashleigh Rimmington on Turner Rd, which she says needs to be fixed and (inset) Ms Rimmington with one foot in a divet beside the road.

Planned council maintenance labelled a 'Band-aid solution'.

Local Partners

Family touch breathes new life into local care

Bringing a much-needed personal touch to Cooloola aged care

Widgee folk open hearts and wallets

FUNDRAISER: 'Country Trio' Larry Lilly, Bevan Day and Glen Grehan entertained the audience with country classics at the Southside Bowls Club last Thursday.

All the latest Widgee news and upcoming events

Young talent takes top honours in Valley Art Festival

Vanessa Allegra is pictured with her artwork Melissa, highly commended in Human Form/Portraitures. She also received a highly-commended certificate in the Open category with Bleached.

Big night in Imbil as this year's winners are announced

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

More than 250 entries leaves competition tight at Festival

TOUGH CHOICE: Nameer Davis will have the challenge of judging 260 works of art.

Increased entries at this year's Mary Valley art festival.

Tom Cruise: the movie that saved his career

ELEVEN years ago, it seemed Tom Cruise was probably finished.

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter’s Instagram following has soared past 20,000. Source:Supplied

The 20-year-old put on an impressive display

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

Judah's bringing the 'Voice' to the Muster stage

Fresh from his win on The Voice, Judah Kelly will be visiting Gympie for the Muster

"I'll be putting on one kick-arse show'

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

BUILD YOUR DREAMS HERE!!

Lot 10 Eel Creek Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land Imagine being on acreage under 5 minutes' drive to the nearest shops ... $149,000

Imagine being on acreage under 5 minutes' drive to the nearest shops and schools! This could be you! This great flat to gently sloping 6008m2 has bitumen road...

FOR SALE: &quot;LAKEVIEW VILLAS&quot; COMMUNITY TITLE SCHEME 1 HARINGTON AVENUE (WILLOW GROVE ESTATE) SOUTHSIDE GYMPIE

Units 1 - 5, 1 Harington Avenue, Southside 4570

Unit 10 5 5 $1,150,000

We are privileged to offer for sale the quality "Lakeview Villas" situated at 1 Harington Avenue at the popular Willow Grove Estate, Southside, Gympie. These...

Pool, and Great Location

4/45 Manooka Dr, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $240,000

Convenient location, within easy walking distance to the shops, cafes and patrolled surf beach. Listed to achieve a quick sale, make sure you act fast to secure...

Pool, and Great Location

4/45 Manooka Dr, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $240,000

Convenient location, within easy walking distance to the shops, cafes and patrolled surf beach. Listed to achieve a quick sale, make sure you act fast to secure...

5 BEDROOM HOME IN POPULAR SOUTHSIDE AREA

60 Exhibition Road, Southside 4570

House 5 2 2 $255,000

Situated close to the showgrounds at the Southside is a 5 bedroom lowset timber rendered home on a large fully fenced block. The home has an open plan living area...

LARGE BRICK HOMESTEAD SITUATED IN THE ROLLING GREEN FOOTHILLS OF MARY&#39;S CREEK

461 Marys Creek Road, Marys Creek 4570

Rural 3 2 6 AUCTION ON SITE...

Quality Solid Home, Big Allotment of 77.81 Hectares in three titles Looking for a change of lifestyle or something bigger? This property might be just what you...

The Valleys Hidden Beauty

39 Edwards Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Nestled in the picturesque area of the Mary Valley is 165 acres of productive grazing land. Majestic Morton Bay Figs adding ambiance to the country charm of this...

Country retreat

19 Gavin Way, Long Flat 4570

House 5 3 7 Auction On Site...

Looking for peace and quiet, then this property has everything for you. Located at the end of a quiet no through road is 31.9 acres in the Mary Valley area. ...

Brand New Home - Move In Ready!

2 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Welcome to the first home of the desirable Sovereign Heights Estate in the Gympie District! Sits perfectly at the top of the estate with a great outlook. As soon...

PERFECT WEEKEND GETAWAY

Wolvi 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

Do you need a weekend getaway but have a tight budget? Why not grab this private 2.15ha (approx. 5 acres) bush block. Situated in the sought after, high rainfall...

BARGAIN: Is this the cheapest block of land in town?

The vacant block at 92 Old Maryborough Rd.

A rare bargain on the outskirts of the Gympie CBD

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!