Warning after beach camping burglaries

POLICE have warned Cooloola Coast beach drivers to hide any valuables left in their cars, after two weekend vehicle break-ins reported by campers at Teewah on Monday.

Snr Cnst Deb Wruck issued the warning in response to the burglaries, overnight Sunday-Monday.

Thieves broke into two vehicles parked at the northern end of the Teewah camping grounds, near Double Island Point and stole a wallet and two mobile phones, a Samsung and an iPhone 5, she said.

Victims told police they saw a possible suspect vehicle driving slowly in the area around at 7pm Sunday.

"Please be cautious and do not leave valuable possessions in sight, inside or on the back of your vehicle and always lock up,” she said.