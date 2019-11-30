Warner reaches triple ton against Pakistan

David Warner is ecstatic after reaching his triple century on Saturday at Adelaide Oval in the second Test against Pakistan. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

DAVID Warner has hit just the eighth Test triple-century by an Australian, waltzing his way to the highest Test score at Adelaide Oval.

In the most dominant innings of his career, Warner brought up the mark off just 389 balls in the pink-ball Test when he pulled Mohammad Abbas for four.

He is the first Australian to make 300 in a Test since Michael Clarke in 2012 against India, in what was a similarly big first-innings score.

With world-record holder Brian Lara in the crowd watching his score of 400 fall under threat, Warner punished anything too full or too short from the tourists.

And there was plenty of wayward deliveries to pick off.

Twenty-two of his 38 boundaries came through either the covers or point, before he began to sweep with confidence off Yasir Shah on the second afternoon.

Warner added 95 to his overnight score of 166 in the first session on day two alone, before racing to the 300-mark halfway through the middle session.

He reacted by sprinting down the wicket and letting off two trademark leaps, before a long look to the sky on what would have been Phillip Hughes' 31st birthday.

His score overtook Don Bradman's 299no as the highest score at the ground, and he has also surpassed Azhar Ali's record for the biggest score in a pink-ball Test.

In doing so, he became just the third Australian in history - behind Clarke and Bradman - to have two Test scores above 250.

He only looked troubled for a brief period before tea when he found himself edging and was at one point caught at gully off a Muhammad Musa no-ball.

David Warner pays tribute to the late Phillip Hughes after reaching 200 on Saturday in Adelaide. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

The knock means the left-hander's average is now above 350 for all international formats this summer, after Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Warner's runs come after a turbulent 21 months, including a year-long ban from the ball-tampering saga before an Ashes campaign where he averaged just 9.5.

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts conceded on Saturday some would never forgive Warner for his role in the sandpaper scandal regardless of how many runs he scoref.

"Dave is a street fighter," Roberts told SEN radio.

"And we get the best of that and, at times, you get the shadow side of that because like the rest of us he us human.

"I think he is finding a really good balance of that strength and the downside of being a street fighter so to his credit he is doing everything he can.

"I respect the view of people who say David is not their cup of tea as well and that is a really fair perspective.

"We all don't have to love each other ... but hopefully there is a level of human respect for what he is doing and what is trying to contribute to his team and to the game."

Roberts believed Warner's 12-month suspension had done the batsman "the world of good".

"One of the things that Dave speaks openly about himself is that, to use his term, he was cooked at the time of the incident last year," he said.

"What we're seeing is a fresh David Warner after his time out ... the break has done him the world of good and we're seeing David Warner at his best."

AUSTRALIA'S TEST TRIPLE-CENTURIES

* Matthew Hayden - 380 v Zimbabwe, Perth, October 2003

* Mark Taylor - 334no v Pakistan, Peshawar, October 1998

* Don Bradman - 334 v England, Leeds, July 1930

* Michael Clarke - 329no v India, Sydney, January 2012

* Bob Simpson - 311 v England, Manchester, July 1964

* Bob Cowper - 307 v England. Melbourne, February 1966

* Don Bradman - 304 v England, Leeds, July 1934

* David Warner - 300no v Pakistan, Adelaide, November 2019

(Footnote: Warner's innings is continuing)