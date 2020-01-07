Warne v Punter: legends to headline ‘Bushfire Bash’

SHANE Warne will be asked to make a must-watch return to cricket as the star attraction in a mega fundraiser for the bushfire appeal.

Cricket officials are set to lock in details for the celebrity T20 extravaganza later this week, but preliminary plans have been mapped out around it being played as a curtain raiser immediately before the Big Bash League final on February 8.

Captaincy great Ricky Ponting is likely to be asked to play and potentially face off against Warne.

Normally the BBL showpiece is hosted by the highest qualifier, but should that date be confirmed for the bushfire bash, CA could give consideration to locking in the MCG or SCG (most likely Melbourne) as a predetermined venue for the double-header regardless of who makes the final.

All-time greats Warne and Ponting could be asked to captain the respective teams alongside a host of Fox Cricket and Channel 7 greats, while a sprinkle of current and past international superstars male and female will feature depending on schedules.

Manuka Oval in Canberra has also been discussed as a possible venue for hosting the bushfire event, either before or after one of the women's internationals in early February.

Two of Australia’s greatest cricketers. Picture: Phil Hillyard

What appears certain is that bushfire match would feature as a double-header with a pre-existing fixture, rather than trying to find a new date for a stand-alone event on an already cluttered schedule, which would add to broadcasting and logistical costs.

Should the BBL Final on February 8 be locked in, Australian superstars like David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Tim Paine could be available to take part.

However, that date could potentially be problematic for members of Australia's women's team participating given they have a T20 international against India on the same day at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Women's stars will take part prominently, though, with former England international Isa Guha one prime candidate.

High profile ex-players from the Fox and 7 stables are set to feature on a live broadcast that would be beamed around the country and raise hundreds of thousands for the Red Cross appeal.

Fox Sports cricket commentator and former England international Isa Guha is set to come out of retirement. Picture: Tait Schmaal

Footballing superstars from the AFL and NRL worlds such as Nick Riewoldt and Matthew Johns are also likely to be invited to be part of a celebratory exhibition of Australia's summer pastime.

No invitations have been issued yet but provided Warne and Ponting are in the country, they will play.

Australian coach Justin Langer said he would also put his hand up to play.

"It would be good fun if it happened," said Langer.

"I'd put my hand up if I could play left-arm spinners the whole time and not have to face any quicks!

"I'm proud of how Australia has responded (to the fires). Cricket has responded well, but (as Australians) we're brilliant at looking after each other."

Matty Johns will be asked to play in the charity match. Picture: Britta Campion/The Australian

The match continues a long tradition of cricket providing a platform for people to get together in crisis, with memorable bushfire matches staged in 1967 for the Tasmanian disaster and in 1983 for the Ash Wednesday tragedy.

Piggy-backing with the Big Bash final on February 8 could prove problematic if CA decides not to predetermine a venue - because such a big fundraiser might lose its impact if it's only scheduled a week out.

CA officials would prefer Melbourne or Sydney to host the event, and fortuitously the Stars and Sixers are on top of the BBL ladder.

Cricket Australia officials have been going through a range of options this week, with all options including venues and personnel still on the table.

