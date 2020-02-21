Warmth, love, laughter: Top cop’s hour with Hannah’s parents

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll has spent an hour with the amazing family of Hannah Clarke, describing their strength and courage.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll has spent an hour with the amazing family of Hannah Clarke, describing their strength and courage.

"WARMTH, love and laughter," are the words Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll used to describe this afternoon's visit to the home of Hannah Clarke's parents.

Commissioner Carroll spent over an hour in the suburb of Camp Hill, where she met with Lloyd and Suzanne Clarke, and walked the streets to visit the two memorials - both an ever-growing sea of flowers, cards and teddy bears.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll leaving the home of Hannah Clarke’s parent’s house at Camp Hill. Picture AAP/David Clark

Talking about her meeting with the Clarke family, Commissioner Carroll said they spoke mostly about Hannah and told tales of her three children, Laianah, 4, Aaliyah, 6, and Trey, 3, who were murdered at the hands of their father.

"We spoke about Hannah and her future," Commissioner Carroll said.

"In fact, she was interested in joining the police service.

"(We spoke about) the funny things grandkids do and grandkids say, and what they'll miss about their grandkids. Definitely warmth, love and laughter."

Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey Baxter.

Ms Carroll said she believed the true emotion of the situation hadn't yet hit the Clarke family, who she described as "an amazing family."

"(It's) extraordinarily difficult," Commissioner Carroll said.

"They're still in those days of absolute haze, thinking their grandchildren and daughter are going to walk through the door … They're an amazing family, trying to best cope with the most tragic of circumstances."

Ms Carroll pictured looking at flowers left for Hannah Clarke and her children. Picture AAP/David Clark

Ms Carroll said the family weren't upset over comments made by Detective Inspector Mark Thompson, who she said was a good man.

"They have asked me to convey to him that they are not offended, and understand mistakes are made," Ms Carroll said.

Following the 40 minute visit to the Clarke's family home, Ms Carroll walked down the suburban street.

Hannah Clarke and her son Trey.

Here, she was confronted with a charred road at the scene of a tragedy where three innocent children lost their lives.

Commissioner Carroll took time to read the notes and admire the effort gone to by the hundreds of mourners who had paid their respects to Hannah and her children.

She spent time talking with community volunteers and LifeLine service personnel, and thanked them for their time and dedication to helping the residents on Raven St.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.