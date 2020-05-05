Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Autumn weather: Light rain and clouds will clear for a warm weekend in Gympie.
Autumn weather: Light rain and clouds will clear for a warm weekend in Gympie.
News

Warmer temperatures on the way

Maddie Manwaring
5th May 2020 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The chilly mornings of the last few days are behind us for now predicts the Bureau of Meteorology, and temperatures will start to rise in Gympie as we head towards the weekend.

Gympie woke up to a low of around 10°C today, and temperatures will reach a top of 25°C this afternoon.

BOM forecaster Lauren Pattie said Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a low of 13°C and a top of 25°C, with a chance of light showers in the late morning and afternoon, but nothing significant.

Ms Pattie said temperatures are slowly warming back up and the region’s minimum temperature will sit around 13°C and will reach the mid-20s for the rest of the week.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Bail breaches add to Gympie woman’s jail time

* 20 things you can do in 50km of Gympie

The rain activity will also ease up as we head towards the weekend and Friday will be mostly sunny with a top of 26°C.

“On the weekend it will slowly warm to just shy of 30°C by Sunday,” Ms Pattie said.

Temperatures will briefly cool again on Monday, with a low of 11°C and a top of 24°C due to a trough moving across the State over the weekend.

Ms Pattie said heading further inland from Gympie the temperatures will drop to 8-9°C in the mornings, and the chance of rain was minimal.

She said regions closer to the coast could expect slightly higher temperatures, with lows of around 15°C, with stronger winds and slightly higher rainfall.

Looking to the next few months Ms Pattie said there was no significant rain on the horizon and no weather systems that could strongly influence rainfall were present.

Based on the region’s climate outlook Ms Pattie said Gympie could expect a high chance of above average maximum temperatures from June to August compared to previous winters.

bureau of meteorology cold weather gympie weather forecast gympie winter rainfall
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses to smash Qld

        premium_icon ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses to smash Qld

        Business Experts are warning the number of people getting into serious financial trouble will skyrocket once the health crisis created by COVID-19 passes.

        Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        premium_icon Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        News Premier says Queensland travel to come before border openings

        ‘Get tested': Qld Govt appeal as COVID-19 curve crushed

        ‘Get tested': Qld Govt appeal as COVID-19 curve crushed

        News Premier provides latest on new coronavirus cases in Queensland

        Grassroots rugby is solution to game’s woes in Australia

        premium_icon Grassroots rugby is solution to game’s woes in Australia

        News Gympie club president and Wallabies’ Volunteer of the Year finalist says rugby...