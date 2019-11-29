Warm weather, winds has fish on the chew in Gympie region

GOTCHA – Mandy Webb from the Noosa Yachtie Fishing Club boated this thumper pearl perch while on a Cougar One charter to Double Island Point photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

With the variable winds and lighter swell, many anglers have made the trip offshore and come back with some solid fish caught.

Out wide from Noosa those with big boats headed to the banks and returned home with some standout snapper and pearl perch coming from the 80-100m contour lines.

These fish taking big slab baits on paternoster rigs dropped down on big snapper leads.

GOTCHA – Quality snapper from a recent Cougar One charter to The Hill photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Beaches

REPORTS of good sized dart have come in with anglers fishing the light stuff winning the bite.

This time of year you may see an early morning high tide bite so have a few casting slugs ready as queenfish and trevally often patrol the surf line together.

Further north toward Double Island big snapper, cobia and pearlies continue to feature strongly.

These fish taking plastics in the 5-7 inch size range with 1oz jig heads dropped down while drifting as well as baits.

Fraser Island is showing signs of things warming along the inside with mackerel tuna and spotty mackerel reported in numbers.

GOTCHA – Russell Millar picked up this thumper cobia on a trolled whole bonito at Stingrays photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Although the winds have kept many boats in more sheltered spots, there have been times where winds have dropped slightly so keep eyes peeled for any bird action.

Keep an eye on the weather, but be sure to have plenty of smaller 15 gram slugs on-board for times these fish are locked into feeding on tiny bait fish.

GOTCHA – Micheal Black from Victoria caught and released these 92cm and 70cm flathead while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Lighter 3-4000 sized combos with 15lb braid and similar leader could work really well when trying to cast the lighter stuff for mackerel, just keep an eye on your drag washers.

Creeks and rivers

INSIDE the Mary River and through the Sandy Straits, threadfin have been getting caught.

These fish respond to a variety of methods with live baits one of the best.

For lure anglers you are hard pushed to look no further than soft vibes like Samaki vibelicious and Zerek fish trap.

These are fish catching weapons that work very well on flathead, trevally and of course mangrove jacks.

GOTCHA – Ben Bischoff won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with the quality 119cm mahi mahi he caught while trolling Sunshine Reef in his kayak photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

If you are up this way be sure to cast along all the creek mouths and areas of run-off, especially around any snags and eddies.

This is where any bycatch is often welcomed as it is often likely to be big, red and angry.

Remember that there is a closed season for barra so if you do accidentally catch one, be sure to keep it in water and remove hook, revive and swim the fish as quickly as possible without removing from the water.

If heading this way do not forget that Lake Monduran is not far and home to some cracking barra with fish regularly reaching 90cm.

The Golden Barra comp is now on and the prize pool is huge with some great prizes to be won.

Be sure you have a valid SIPS permit and your entry is free.

Before you go come in and load up on Jackall squirrels and zman diesel minnows which are proven performers.

Remember the golden rule of find the fish and cast everything you have at them until they move or bite.

Lastly remember the levels of all dams and lakes is dropping so navigate with care.

Up-to-date reports at fishingnoosa.com.au. Drop into Davo’s Tackle World and Davo’s Boating and Outdoor in Noosa, and Davo’s Northshore Bait and Tackle at Marcoola.