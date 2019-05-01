War of words between ministers over fishing quota dispute

GRAVE FEARS: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen and LNP Shadow Minster for Fisheries Tony Perrett met with concerned members of the commercial fishing industry this week.

GRAVE FEARS: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen and LNP Shadow Minster for Fisheries Tony Perrett met with concerned members of the commercial fishing industry this week. Carlie Walker

CONTROVERSIAL new fishing quotas are set to come into effect in September, with Hervey Bay commercial fishers fearing the industry will be destroyed by the tough new sustainability measures.

This week Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen met with fishermen from the Whale City who fear their livelihoods could be severely damaged if their quotas are slashed by the new legislation.

A spokesman for the Department of Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries said consultations with the industry were continuing and new regulations were set to be in place by September.

The spokesman said Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said he had been talking with fishers across the state since he took the portfolio.

The consultation period for the quota reforms will finish within the next couple of weeks.

Commercial fisherman Ethan Hughes said while the legislation was aimed at securing sustainability, there were no issues regarding fish stocks in the region.

"There's been fishing here for over 100 years and it's still going strong," he said.

"It's really important to us, the sustainability, because if we can't catch fish we can't make money.

"We don't want to wipe them all out, that's for damn sure."

The Urangan man has just invested in a $92,000 licence to catch barramundi, but under the new quota he fears that might now be worthless.

The legislation has also sparked a war of words between Acting Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Anthony Lynham and LNP Shadow Minster for Fisheries Tony Perrett.

This week Dr Lynham said Mr Perrett "routinely refuses briefings from the experts and this issue is no different".

But Mr Perrett strongly denied that was the case.

He said the only briefing he had been invited to that had anything to do with the oceans was on the shark control program, "which I declined because I did not need it," Mr Perrett said.

"For Minister Lynham to claim that I or anyone in the LNP were ever offered a briefing on the changes to fisheries quotas in Queensland is a complete lie.

"Just because Labor offers a briefing does not mean that there is not a serious issue or failure on their behalf.

"I will proudly stand shoulder to shoulder with commercial fishers any time Labor seeks to destroy their livelihoods and industry.

"Labor's answer to criticism of its unfair and unscientific fisheries quotas is just lies and it fails coastal communities like Hervey Bay."

In response, Dr Lynham said he had called Mr Perrett to offer an apology regarding his comments.

"I understand that Mr Perrett has a standing invitation from Minister Furner for briefing on any issue within the portfolio," he said.

"I was incorrectly advised that Mr Perrett had refused an offer of a briefing on this specific issue.

"The invitation remains open for him to be briefed."