War of words continues over $10k Corbet’s donation

MAYORAL candidates Glen Hartwig and Mick Curran’s war of words over a $10,000 donation to Mr Curran’s campaign by Corbet’s Group continued this week, with Mr Hartwig insisting there remained a conflict of interest and Mr Curran maintaining claims it was an issue had been misleading.

In comments made early this week, Mr Hartwig said it was time to stop “sugar-coating the significance” of the Corbet’s gift. Corbet’s defended their donation last week, saying it was no “scandal” but a belief in Mr Curran’s leadership.

Mr Hartwig said that while the Corbet family said it was a sign of support for Mr Curran’s leadership, and it was a legal donation, he still believed there was an issue.

“I am baffled by the inability of both the donor and candidate to understand the impact this will have on their future interactions,” Mr Hartwig said. “What the candidate has not mentioned is that this donor is not only one of council’s largest contractors, but Corbet's are also a large land holder in the investigation area to potentially be rezoned to industrial.”.

Mr Hartwig said the taxpayer funded Gateway project could potentially be built elsewhere, such as Curra – a move he has suggested.

Mr Curran may now have a conflict “the size of a couple of farms”, Mr Hartwig said.

He said there could be a conflict, given Mr Curran’s donor was “set to benefit from the increase in land value when the land is rezoned from rural to industrial”. “He is now impotent on this matter and can do nothing to move this forward,” Mr Hartwig said.

Mr Curran said yesterday Mr Hartwig’s claims were “misleading our community”.

“In so far as the Gympie Gateway project is concerned, the candidate would have the community believe that this was my idea and I am progressing it for the financial gain of Corbet’s,” he said.

“This could not be further from the truth. Both council and the State Government believed prior to 2012 (before I was elected to council) that the industrial potential of land at Kybong had great value, subject to the Bruce Highway Section C being completed (only proposed at that time). This land was subsequently zoned industrial investigation in the 2013 planning scheme so that conflicting land uses would not stop potential industrial opportunities into the future.

“Corbet’s do own other land parcels in the Kybong area but this land is not part of the current investigation site for industrial development which falls within the zoning. More importantly, this candidate has been fully briefed on the subject location of the proposed industrial land within the investigation zone, as have all councillors, and he knows full well that property holdings held by Corbet’s do not border or overlay the identified site. This candidate also states that his letter is not about Corbet’s but about my conflicts of interests. It is this candidate who should be concerned about his conflicts of interest.”