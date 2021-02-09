War hero’s home sold for millions

The real price that embattled Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith sold his home for can now be revealed, as he ramps up a fight against war crime allegations in a defamation suit. Mr Roberts-Smith has denied any wrongdoing during his time in Afghanistan or Iraq.

SAS Corporal Ben (Benjamin) Roberts-Smith VC, in a file picture taken at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Pic Ray Strange.

Property records show that he and wife Emma Lea Roberts-Smith made a tidy $710,000 gain on the sale of their stunning retreat, after accepting a $2.16m offer.

CoreLogic records show the sprawling 4Ha property sold on December 10 last year - the same day that it was due to go to auction.

The couple - who have been under immense pressure in recent times as Roberts-Smith took legal action against Nine over allegations of war crimes - had bought the home for $1.45m in 2015.

SAS Corporal Ben Roberts-Smith VC, MG, with the Australian Special Operations Task Group, leaves a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during preparation of the Shah Wali Kot offensive in Afghanistan in 2010. Roberts-Smith was later awarded the Victoria Cross during action in saving the lives of wounded comrades.

In over five and a half years that they owned the home, they turned it into a stylish retreat worthy of any millionaire.

When the property came to market in November 2020, a statement released by its agents Ray White quoted the owners as saying the home's private setting was perfect for family living and finding that needed respite from the outside world.

A multimillion-dollar view from his pool zone.

"We moved to the Sunshine Coast pursuing a work opportunity and discovered a dream lifestyle in an idyllic setting," the statement said. "Unfortunately due to changes in our employment, lifestyle and our children's school, the time is right for us to move back to Brisbane and to sell".

A classic feel in the courtyard.

Their forever home came on the market as Roberts-Smith became the subject of allegations involving his tour of duty, with him now in the midst of defamation action against Channel 9.

Located in Maroochy in the Sunshine Coast, the home was listed as "a masterclass in elegance", with formal manicured gardens including roses and gardenias and enough space to host parties on "a grand scale".

The designer kitchen is kitted out with Miele appliances.

It was kitted out with high end equipment including Miele appliances in the designer kitchen, an indoor/outdoor wet bar that comes complete with a servery window.

The 12 x 5m, 90,000 litre infinity pool comes with a fully equipped pool house with kitchen and dining setting.

The property is 15 minutes from the Sunshine Coast Airport and 50 minutes from Brisbane Airport.

The home was said to be adaptable to changing circumstances, with potential for dual living, a bed and breakfast set up, Airbnb or extended family.

The pool house with its own outdoor kitchen, sitting and dining area.

Great use of plants and water to create a serene atmosphere.