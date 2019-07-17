WANTED: Warrant issued for man over Paul Rock murder

BREAKING: An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in relation to the death of Oakey's Paul Rock in Plainland earlier this month.

Kye Enright, 21, remains on the run from police investigating the death of Mr Rock at the Porter's Plainland Hotel car park on July 1.

Kye Enright, 21, is Caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. Suspect in the murder of Oakey man Paul Rock at Plainland on Monday, July 1. QPS

Enright was named as a person of interest in relation to the investigation, with detectives today revealing an arrest warrant had been issued.

He is believed to be frequenting the Gold Coast and northern New South Wales area, police said in a statement.

"Members of the public are urged not to approach the man but to call Triple Zero immediately," police said.

"Police wish to emphasise that anyone harbouring this person is committing an offence and is liable to prosecution."

