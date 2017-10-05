30°
Wanted: The worst congestion hot spots

Traffic congestion on the Bruce Highway.
CRANKY about traffic congestion? The RACQ wants to hear from you.

Drivers are asked to nominate the worst bottlenecks in their area as part of the motoring body's Red Spot Congestion Survey.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said motorists were in the best position to identify local congested roads and intersections that made them see red.

"Whether its traffic lights that take too long to change, delays at a rail crossing or something completely different, we want drivers to pinpoint locations that consistently delay their journey,” Ms Smith said.

"Traffic delays are not only frustrating but congestion actually costs the economy through loss of productivity.”

Ms Smith said the club would use the results from this Queensland-wide survey to prioritise its advocacy work and lobby governments of all levels for upgrades.

"Several red spots identified in previous surveys have received upgrades, including the Ipswich Motorway, Gateway Motorway north and the rail crossing at Telegraph Road, Bald Hills in Brisbane,” she said.

"We had more than 2500 responses to the last Red Spot survey (in 2010) and we encourage not just our members but all Queenslanders to participate and have their say.”

Back in 2010, the top 20 worst intersections were dominated by Brisbane locations. Two regional areas making it were the Bruce Highway and Capricorn Highway at Rockhampton, while the Sunshine Motorway/Wilson Road at Tanawha also made the list.

As for the worst roads, making the list was the Gateway Motorway (Nudgee to Bald Hills), Bruce Highway (Cooroy to Gympie) and the Warrego Highway (Toowoomba to Dalby).

RACQ's Red Spot survey can be completed on the RACQ website. Submissions close on October 31, 2017.

Have your say. Send your letters to the editor about Gympie's trouble congestion spots to editor@gympietimes.com.au

