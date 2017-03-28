31°
News

WANTED: Police seek skinny man after bottle shop robbery

scott kovacevic
| 28th Mar 2017 11:20 AM
CCTV footage of the man police believe can assist with their investigation.
CCTV footage of the man police believe can assist with their investigation. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE are seeking help identifying a person of interest after a bottle shop robbery.

About 7pm on Saturday March 18 a man entered the Star Liquor bottle shop next to the Phoenix Hotel.

He allegedly then pushed a male employee over and stole a quantity of alcohol before fleeing the scene.

REAL TIME CRIME ALERTS: Click here and then FOLLOW to get alerts to Gympie crime

The 35-year-old male employee sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The man police are seeking help to identify is described as caucasian and approximately 185cm tall with a skinny build.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Gympie Times

Topics:  crime gympie crime police robbery

Training boost tackles jobless youth in Gympie region

Training boost tackles jobless youth in Gympie region

Voluntary internship will give young people experience to apply for jobs

Hard hits and highlights in Gympie karate titles

COMPETITIVE: Maddie Hines (Left) of Ipswich takes on Maryshiel Turner of Gympie at the Gympie Titles.

Competitors duel in karate titles

WANTED: Police seek skinny man after bottle shop robbery

CCTV footage of the man police believe can assist with their investigation.

CCTV footage released of person of interest.

What's the best way to spend $7m at Tin Can Bay?

Artists impression of what a splash park at Tin Can Bay might look like.

Debate continues on what's the best way to spend $7m

Local Partners

Mum opens up about 'nightmare' of nearly losing two kids

SOME of the worst moments of Kate Bailey's life were shared by crews form the Sunshine Coast's RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopters.

Shoaling concern prompts warning for mariners crossing Wide Bay Bar

DEEP WATER: The notorious Wide Bay Bar, where shoaling continues to lead mariners astray.

Results from surveying are expected next week

Gympie girl power sends visitor numbers through roof

One of the more popular destinations for women visiting the Gympie region is Cooloola Berries.

Visitor numbers surge by 65% in the Gympie region

Coming to the Gympie region in autumn

Dianne Woodstock is the organiser behind the Energy and Wellbeing Expo which is on today at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Put these events on your to do list this Autumn.

8 THINGS TO DO IN GYMPIE

FEEL THE ENERGY: Di Woodstock with a quartz crystal singing bowl organised tomorrow's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Looking for something to keep you occupied this weekend?

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MARRIED At First Sight groom Anthony is laying low as he cops national backlash after being portrayed as a “controlling” husband.

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Amy Shark takes out top prize at Queensland Music Awards

Amy Shark won three Queensland Music Awards last night.

VIOLENT Soho, Dami Im and The Amity Affliction also honoured.

Kyle Sandilands declares war after dodgy editing

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a grim on-air warning

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Susan Rawlings and Sean Hollands in a scene from Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Hearts were broken during Sunday's Married at First Sight episode.

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

It’s amazing. They’re actually doing some cooking on this episode.

IT’S been nine weeks and the MKR teams shock us by actually cooking.

a great place 2 own!

173 Lawson Road, Jones Hill 4570

3 1 7 $325,000!

Looking for just a really nice, neat, complete home and parcel of land to escape to, and then just sit back relax and enjoy the good life? Well if it is, then this...

BIG HOME AT A LOW PRICE

16 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This big home is absolutely perfect for the busy family looking for space, privacy in a prime location close to schools and shopping centres. Offering 2 living...

Freehold property For sale - Leased - Contact Agent

9 Chapple Lane, Gympie 4570

Commercial Freehold Property Lease in Place, excellent net Return. Gympie CBD location. Multiple ... Contact Agent

Freehold Property Lease in Place, excellent net Return. Gympie CBD location. Multiple Off Street Car Parking spaces. Established Business in Place.( Business not...

MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $259,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

MOVE STRAIGHT IN

24 Beryl Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 2 4 $389,000

Situated 15 minutes north of Gympie is a fairly new 3 bedroom highset Weathertex home on a peaceful 6 acres situated at the end of a no through road. The home has...

CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES

52 Wises Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $220,000

Situated in the heart of Gympie is a solid 3 bedroom lowset hardiplank over brick home on a fully fenced block. The kitchen is fully renovated with an open plan...

ONE OF THE LAST LARGE BLOCKS AVAILABLE IN THE AREA

Lot 8 Limestone Drive, Widgee 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $115,000

Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac is a 5.5 acre block, fenced on 3 sides on the high side of the main road. The block has frontage handy to Gympie Woolooga Road...

TIDY BLOCK ON HIGH SIDE OF ROAD

57 Settlement Road, Curra 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $136,000

Situated 15 minutes north of Gympie, is a fairly flat 3 acre block. Fenced on 3 sides with bitumen frontage, this impressive block has a few Spotted Gums for...

ONE OF CURRA&#39;S BEST KEPT SECRETS

98 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 2 $298,000

Situated approx 15 minutes north of Gympie is a 3 bedroom lowset split block home with wrap around verandahs. All bedrooms have built-ins and ceiling fans with the...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Units and rentals keep Gympie property investors happy

Gympie Regional Realty owner John Cochrane says a 30% increase in unit prices over the past five years reflects high demand from retirees.

Gympie's median house price remains steady at $270,000

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!