WANTED: Police seek skinny man after bottle shop robbery

POLICE are seeking help identifying a person of interest after a bottle shop robbery.
About 7pm on Saturday March 18 a man entered the Star Liquor bottle shop next to the Phoenix Hotel.
He allegedly then pushed a male employee over and stole a quantity of alcohol before fleeing the scene.
The 35-year-old male employee sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.
The man police are seeking help to identify is described as caucasian and approximately 185cm tall with a skinny build.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.