WANTED: Police seek skinny man after bottle shop robbery

CCTV footage of the man police believe can assist with their investigation.

POLICE are seeking help identifying a person of interest after a bottle shop robbery.

About 7pm on Saturday March 18 a man entered the Star Liquor bottle shop next to the Phoenix Hotel.

He allegedly then pushed a male employee over and stole a quantity of alcohol before fleeing the scene.

The 35-year-old male employee sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The man police are seeking help to identify is described as caucasian and approximately 185cm tall with a skinny build.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.