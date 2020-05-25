Wanted man evades large-scale police hunt

Police were on the hunt for a man, wanted in relation to an attempted armed robbery earlier this month.

10AM SUNDAY: A MAN who sparked a large-scale police air and ground search last night was wanted in relation to an attempted armed robbery incident in Bli Bli earlier this month.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed this detail and said as of 10am today police were yet to catch the man.

The spokesman said the person of interest had been sighted in many locations across the Nambour area, with the original report on Hospital Rd about 5pm Saturday.

He said the man was spotted nearby Nambour General Hospital, a convenience store, Petrie Creek Rd, Panorama Dr, Coes Creek and a range of other areas.

The ramped up police activity did not go unnoticed in Nambour last night with a Polair helicopter hovering for several hours, the dog squad on the ground and vehicles patrolling the streets.

The man is described as having dark brown hair, brown eyes, of a slim build and is around 180cm tall.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and cream pants.

Police were unwilling to provide further details.

8.30PM SATURDAY: A LARGE-scale police hunt involving Polair, road crews and the dog squad is underway for a "wanted man" in the Nambour area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police began the search for the man about 5pm, and it was still ongoing as of 8.30pm.

At this time, they could not divulge details on what the man was wanted for or when an incident may have occurred.

Marked police cars, vans and motorbikes were seen stationed at the base of both Carter Rd and Hospital Rd and vehicles are patrolling the CBD area.

A police helicopter can be heard hovering over the Nambour Heights area.

The spokesman said the police were currently focused on the Nambour area.