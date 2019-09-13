Wanted man behind Gympie siege finally arrested

Emergency armed police surrounded a unit on the Bruce Highway on Sunday afternoon and reportedly bashed through a door to get to a "person of interest".

POLICE have confirmed a wanted man allegedly hiding in a Gympie house which was central to a dramatic Bruce Highway siege last month when police stormed the property, has been arrested in Gatton.

Thomas Williams, 31, faces 46 charges, including driving and drug-related offences and break and enter and theft from various locations.

He was arrested last Saturday on the Warrego Highway.

He is accused of stealing a vehicle on Bligh St, Kilkivan on August 4, an alleged offence that led to the dramatic Sunday afternoon siege on the Bruce Highway in Gympie on August 11.

Highway traffic was blocked for almost an hour when police stormed a converted timber house unit block on the southern side of the highway next to the Caltex Service Station looking for the man.

Mr Williams appeared in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on September 10 and will next appear on October 8.