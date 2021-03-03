WANTED: 18 people wanted by Gympie police
DO YOU recognise these people?
Gympie police have CCTV footage of 18 people they would like to speak with regarding alleged crimes across the region, some of which date back to 2019.
People in the images may depict an offender or witness to an offence.
If you have any information about anyone depicted here do not approach them, police warn.
Contact Gympie police on 5480 1111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.
1. Petrol drive off, River Road
Police are seeking this person to assist with the investigation of a petrol drive off on River Rd on Monday February 24, last year about 2.35am.
2. Stealing, Monkland Street, Gympie
Police are seeking this person to help with an investigation into stealing from a Monkland St shop on Wednesday, August 12, last year at about 4pm.
3. Bruce Highway, Kybong
Police believe the person below could assist with the investigation into a petrol drive-off at Kybong on the Bruce Highway on Monday, July 27, last year at about 1:52pm.
4. Stealing, Woolworths
Police think this person can help with an investigation into stealing from Woolworths on River Rd on Sunday, March 29, last year at about 3.08pm.
5. Stealing, River Rd
Police want to talk to this person about shop stealing on River Rd on March 3, last year about 3pm.
6. Mellor St, Stealing
This person is being sought to assist regarding a stealing incident at a Mellor St shop on March 7, last year about 8am.
7. River Rd, Stealing
This person may be able to assist police with an investigation into a stealing incident at a Mary St shop about 2.57pm on March 3, last year.
8. John St, Stealing
Police believe the person pictured could assist with an investigation into a stealing incident at a John St shop on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at about 9.50pm.
9. Mary St, Wilful Damage
This person may be able to help police with an investigation into a wilful damage incident on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at about 4:44pm.
10. Power St, Unlawful Use of Motor Vehicle
Police believe the person pictured may be able to help with an investigation into the unlawful use of a motor vehicle on Friday, September 13, 2019 about 4:50pm.
11. Mary St, Wilful Damage
Police are seeking the person below to help with investigations into a wilful damage incident on Friday, December 27, 2019 at about 1:15pm.
12. Mary St, Wilful Damage
This person might be able to help with investigations into a wilful damage incident on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Mary St about 4.44pm.
13. John St, Stealing
Police seek this person regarding stealing from a shop on Sunday, July 28, 2019, about 9.50pm.
14. River Rd, Stealing
Police believe this person can help in relation to theft from a River Rd shop about 5.57pm on Monday, July 15, 2019.
15. Exhibition Rd, Stealing
This person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from Exhibition Rd on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at about 5.54pm.
16. Petrol drive-off, River Rd
Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a petrol drive-off on River Road, Gympie on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at about 1.40am.
17. Petrol drive-off, Brisbane Rd
Wanted for questioning about a petrol drive off on Brisbane Rd, Monkland on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 12.13am.
18. Robbery, River Rd
Wanted for questioning over an unarmed robbery on River Rd on Friday, November 8, 2019, 4:45pm.