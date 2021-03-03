WANTED: 18 people wanted by Gympie police

These people are wanted for questioning by police. Have you seen any of them? Police warn not to approach them.

DO YOU recognise these people?

Gympie police have CCTV footage of 18 people they would like to speak with regarding alleged crimes across the region, some of which date back to 2019.

People in the images may depict an offender or witness to an offence.

If you have any information about anyone depicted here do not approach them, police warn.

Contact Gympie police on 5480 1111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

1. Petrol drive off, River Road

Police are seeking this person to assist with the investigation of a petrol drive off on River Rd on Monday February 24, last year about 2.35am.

Police are looking for this person to assist with the investigation of a petrol drive off.

2. Stealing, Monkland Street, Gympie

Police are seeking this person to help with an investigation into stealing from a Monkland St shop on Wednesday, August 12, last year at about 4pm.

Gympie Police currently want to speak to this person. Have you seen them?

3. Bruce Highway, Kybong

Police believe the person below could assist with the investigation into a petrol drive-off at Kybong on the Bruce Highway on Monday, July 27, last year at about 1:52pm.

Police believe the person pictured can help with an investigation.

4. Stealing, Woolworths

Police think this person can help with an investigation into stealing from Woolworths on River Rd on Sunday, March 29, last year at about 3.08pm.

Police want to find this person who was seen in Woolworths on River Rd on Sunday March 29, 2020 at about 3.08pm.

5. Stealing, River Rd

Police want to talk to this person about shop stealing on River Rd on March 3, last year about 3pm.

This man is one of two people wanted for questioning over stealing from a River Rd business in March.

6. Mellor St, Stealing

This person is being sought to assist regarding a stealing incident at a Mellor St shop on March 7, last year about 8am.

Police want to talk to the person pictured about stealing from a Mellor St business in March.

7. River Rd, Stealing



This person may be able to assist police with an investigation into a stealing incident at a Mary St shop about 2.57pm on March 3, last year.

Police believe this person can help them with an investigation into stealing from a River Rd shop in March.

8. John St, Stealing

Police believe the person pictured could assist with an investigation into a stealing incident at a John St shop on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at about 9.50pm.



Wanted for questioning over shop stealing at John St on Sunday July 28, 2019, 9:50pm. Photo: Police Media

9. Mary St, Wilful Damage

This person may be able to help police with an investigation into a wilful damage incident on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at about 4:44pm.

Mary St Gympie. Police believe the person pictured may be able to help officers with an investigation into damage in Mary St.

10. Power St, Unlawful Use of Motor Vehicle

Police believe the person pictured may be able to help with an investigation into the unlawful use of a motor vehicle on Friday, September 13, 2019 about 4:50pm.

Wanted for questioning about unlawful use of a of motor vehicle on Power St. Photo: Police Media

11. Mary St, Wilful Damage



Police are seeking the person below to help with investigations into a wilful damage incident on Friday, December 27, 2019 at about 1:15pm.

Mary St Gympie. Police believe the person pictured can help police.

12. Mary St, Wilful Damage

This person might be able to help with investigations into a wilful damage incident on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Mary St about 4.44pm.

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Mary St about 4.44pm. Photo: Police Media

13. John St, Stealing

Police seek this person regarding stealing from a shop on Sunday, July 28, 2019, about 9.50pm.

Police believe the person pictured may be able to assist officers with the investigation into shop stealing.

14. River Rd, Stealing

Police believe this person can help in relation to theft from a River Rd shop about 5.57pm on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Wanted for questioning over shop stealing on River Rd on Monday July 15, 2019 at 5:57pm. Photo: Police Media

15. Exhibition Rd, Stealing

This person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into theft from Exhibition Rd on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at about 5.54pm.

Wanted for questioning over stealing on Exhibition Rd, November, 2019.

16. Petrol drive-off, River Rd

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a petrol drive-off on River Road, Gympie on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at about 1.40am.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist with an investigation into a petrol drive off.

17. Petrol drive-off, Brisbane Rd

Wanted for questioning about a petrol drive off on Brisbane Rd, Monkland on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 12.13am.

Police believe the person pictured may be able to help with the investigation into a petrol drive off.

18. Robbery, River Rd

Wanted for questioning over an unarmed robbery on River Rd on Friday, November 8, 2019, 4:45pm.