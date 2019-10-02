WANTED: 13 people Gympie police need to speak to urgently

MOST WANTED: These men are wanted for questioning by Gympie police in relation to alleged offences this year.

GYMPIE police would like to question these people in the CCTV footage (below) over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to upto a year ago.

Police believe the 13 people could aid these inquiries.

Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images, but should call Policelink and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.

If you want to remain anonymous, please phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.

1. Mary Street, Gympie - Sunday July 28 (QP1901614669)

QP1901614669: Police would like to speak with this man into an alleged wilful damage that occurred on Sunday July 28. Police Media

POLICE are wanting to questioning this man in relation to an alleged wilful damage which occurred on Sunday July 28 around 4.40pm.

2. River Road, Gympie - Monday July 15 (QPI901364927)

QP1901364927: Police would like to speak to this person in relation to an alleged theft on Monday July 15 on River Road. Police Media

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Monday July 15 just before 6pm.

3. Mary Street, Gympie - Sunday July 28 (QP1901614669)

QP1901614669. This man is wanted for questioning in relation to an alleged wilful damage which occurred on Sunday July 28 on Mary Street. Police Media

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged wilful damage which occurred on Sunday July 28 around 4.45pm.

4. River Road, Gympie - Tuesday June 25 (QP1901224960)

QP1901224960. This man is wanted for questioning in relation to an alleged theft which occurred on Tuesday June 25 on River Road. Police Media

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Tuesday June 25 around 2.06pm.

5. River Road, Gympie - Saturday June 29 (QP1901251731)

QP1901251731. This man is wanted for questioning in relation to an alleged theft which occurred on Saturday June 29 on River Road. Police Media

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Saturday June 29 around 1.15pm.

6. Violet Street, Gympie - Wednesday May 8 (QP1900896026)

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday May 8 at 11:31AM. QP1900896026 Police Media

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Wednesday May 8 around 11.30am.

7. Monkland Street, Gympie - Wednesday April 10 (QP1900714001)

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Fraud which occurred on Wednesday April 10 at 1pm. QP1900714001 Police Media

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged fraud which occurred on Wednesday April 10 around 1pm.

8. Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland - Saturday March 30 (QP1900676300)

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday March 30 at 1:15pm. QP1900676300 Police media

POLICE are wanting to question this woman in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Saturday March 30 around 1.15pm.

9. River Road, Gympie - Sunday February 17 (QP1900336717)

WANTED: A man seen on River Rd on Sunday, February 17, 2019 . Contributed

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Sunday February 17 around 7.20am.

10. Wickham Street, Gympie - Thursday February 28 (QP1900415016)

This person was seen on Wickham St on Apr 17 at 11.23am. Contributed

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Thursday February 28 around 11.52am.

11. Chatsworth Road, Gympie - Sunday April 7 (QP1900694536)

This person was seen on Chatsworth Road, on Sunday April 7, 2019 at about 10pm. Contributed

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged vehicle theft which occurred on Sunday April 7 around 9.48pm.

12. Woolgar Road, Southside - Tuesday March 5 (QP1900453443)

This person was on Woolgar Rd on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at about 7pm. Contributed

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Tuesday March 5 around 6.55pm.

13. Monkland Street, Gympie - Saturday December 29 (QP1802441187)

This person was on Monkland St on December 29, 2018 at about 3am. Contributed

POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Saturday December 29 around 2.47am.