WANTED: 13 people Gympie police need to speak to urgently
GYMPIE police would like to question these people in the CCTV footage (below) over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to upto a year ago.
Police believe the 13 people could aid these inquiries.
Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images, but should call Policelink and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.
If you want to remain anonymous, please phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.
1. Mary Street, Gympie - Sunday July 28 (QP1901614669)
POLICE are wanting to questioning this man in relation to an alleged wilful damage which occurred on Sunday July 28 around 4.40pm.
2. River Road, Gympie - Monday July 15 (QPI901364927)
POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Monday July 15 just before 6pm.
3. Mary Street, Gympie - Sunday July 28 (QP1901614669)
POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged wilful damage which occurred on Sunday July 28 around 4.45pm.
4. River Road, Gympie - Tuesday June 25 (QP1901224960)
POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Tuesday June 25 around 2.06pm.
5. River Road, Gympie - Saturday June 29 (QP1901251731)
POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Saturday June 29 around 1.15pm.
6. Violet Street, Gympie - Wednesday May 8 (QP1900896026)
POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Wednesday May 8 around 11.30am.
7. Monkland Street, Gympie - Wednesday April 10 (QP1900714001)
POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged fraud which occurred on Wednesday April 10 around 1pm.
8. Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland - Saturday March 30 (QP1900676300)
POLICE are wanting to question this woman in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Saturday March 30 around 1.15pm.
9. River Road, Gympie - Sunday February 17 (QP1900336717)
POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Sunday February 17 around 7.20am.
10. Wickham Street, Gympie - Thursday February 28 (QP1900415016)
POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Thursday February 28 around 11.52am.
11. Chatsworth Road, Gympie - Sunday April 7 (QP1900694536)
POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged vehicle theft which occurred on Sunday April 7 around 9.48pm.
12. Woolgar Road, Southside - Tuesday March 5 (QP1900453443)
POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Tuesday March 5 around 6.55pm.
13. Monkland Street, Gympie - Saturday December 29 (QP1802441187)
POLICE are wanting to question this man in relation to an alleged shop theft which occurred on Saturday December 29 around 2.47am.