WANTED: 10 people Gympie police want to talk to
Do you recognise any of these people?
GYMPIE police want to question the people in these CCTV footage images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to up to a year ago.
Please note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.
1. River Road, Gympie (QP1901251731)
Police believe the man (above) may be able to help with the investigation into a recent shop theft on Saturday, June 29 2019 on River Rd at about 1.15pm.
2. Violet Street, Gympie (QP1900896026)
POLICE believe the man pictured may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft which happened on Wednesday May 8 around 11.31am.
3. Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland (QP1900676300)
POLICE believe the woman pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that took place on Saturday March 30 at about 1.15pm.
4. Monkland Street, Gympie (QP1900714001)
POLICE believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which happened on Wednesday April 10 at about 1pm.
5. River Road, Gympie (QP1900336717)
POLICE believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that happened on Sunday February 17 at about 7.20am.
6. River Road, Gympie (QP1801751493)
POLICE would like to talk to the woman (above) who may be able to help with an investigation into a petrol drive-off on River Rd on Thursday, September 20 last year at about 8.30am.
7. Wickham Street, Gympie (QP1900415016)
POLICE believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that occurred on Thursday February 28 at about 11.52am.
8. Chatsworth Road, Gympie (QP1900694536)
POLICE believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a theft from vehicle that occurred on Sunday April 7 at about 9.48pm.
9. Woolgar Road, Southside (QP1900453443)
POLICE believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that happened on Tuesday March 5 at about 6.55pm.
10. Monkland Street, Gympie (QP1802441187)
POLICE believe the man (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent theft- that occurred on Saturday December 29, 2018 at about 2.47am.