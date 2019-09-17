WANTED: 10 people Gympie police want to talk to

WANTED: These 10 people are wanted for questioning by Gympie police. Police warn not to approach any.

Do you recognise any of these people?

GYMPIE police want to question the people in these CCTV footage images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to up to a year ago.

Please note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

1. River Road, Gympie (QP1901251731)

Wanted for questioning about a Gympie theft in June this year at River Rd. Police Media

Police believe the man (above) may be able to help with the investigation into a recent shop theft on Saturday, June 29 2019 on River Rd at about 1.15pm.

2. Violet Street, Gympie (QP1900896026)

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday May 8 at 11:31AM. QP1900896026 Police Media

POLICE believe the man pictured may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft which happened on Wednesday May 8 around 11.31am.

3. Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland (QP1900676300)

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday March 30 at 1:15pm. QP1900676300 Police media

POLICE believe the woman pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that took place on Saturday March 30 at about 1.15pm.

4. Monkland Street, Gympie (QP1900714001)

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Fraud which occurred on Wednesday April 10 at 1pm. QP1900714001 Police Media

POLICE believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which happened on Wednesday April 10 at about 1pm.

5. River Road, Gympie (QP1900336717)

WANTED: A man seen on River Rd on Sunday, February 17, 2019 . Contributed

POLICE believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that happened on Sunday February 17 at about 7.20am.

6. River Road, Gympie (QP1801751493)

Wanted for questioning about a Gympie petrol drive-off in September. Contributed

POLICE would like to talk to the woman (above) who may be able to help with an investigation into a petrol drive-off on River Rd on Thursday, September 20 last year at about 8.30am.

7. Wickham Street, Gympie (QP1900415016)

This person was seen on Wickham St on Apr 17 at 11.23am. Contributed

POLICE believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that occurred on Thursday February 28 at about 11.52am.

8. Chatsworth Road, Gympie (QP1900694536)

This person was seen on Chatsworth Road, on Sunday April 7, 2019 at about 10pm. Contributed

POLICE believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a theft from vehicle that occurred on Sunday April 7 at about 9.48pm.

9. Woolgar Road, Southside (QP1900453443)

This person was on Woolgar Rd on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at about 7pm. Contributed

POLICE believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that happened on Tuesday March 5 at about 6.55pm.

10. Monkland Street, Gympie (QP1802441187)

This person was on Monkland St on December 29, 2018 at about 3am. Contributed

POLICE believe the man (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent theft- that occurred on Saturday December 29, 2018 at about 2.47am.