Want to have your say on electoral overhaul? Here's how

RESIDENTS concerned over the effect of the proposed electoral boundary redistribution of Rainbow Beach can now have their say.

Community consultation has raised a number of areas which would be impacted under the proposal, which would leave Rainbow Beach as part of Noosa.

The question of physical access from Noosa has been raised, which residents say has no public transport service available to Rainbow at present.

Reportedly, the quickest public transport trip between the two towns would take two hours and 40 minutes.

Private travel between Noosa and Rainbow is also a concern, only accessible at the moment through back roads (some of which are old logging roads), or up the highway through Gympie.

The community connection between the two has also been raised, with some saying no political or community affinity exists between them.

According to the Queensland Redistribution Commission, the changes proposed are intended to improve boundaries of the state's larger electorates.

The proposed changes are intended to increase the number of voters in the electorate, and would make Gympie 6.93% above the electoral quota.

As of August 29, Gympie was only 1.23% above quota.

Rainbow beach residents are confused over the realignment which would place them in Noosa. Jacob Carson

By realigning the electorate to include areas like Tiaro and its surrounding suburbs at the expense of Rainbow Beach, it is expected the changes will improve enrolment sustainability for the Wide Bay and Burnett districts long term.

The closing date for public submissions is 5pm on Monday, March 27, with an invitation for public comments on the objections set from April 8 through to April 18.

Submissions can be made by post to The Secretary, Queensland Redistribution Commission, GPO Box 1393, Brisbane, Qld 4001.

They can also be made in person to The Secretary, Queensland Redistribution Commission, Electoral Commission Queensland, Level 6 Forestry House, 160 Mary St, Brisbane, Qld 4000.

Online, submissions can be made at boundaries.ecq.qld.gov.au/have-your-say/make-a-submission/submission

If you are unable to submit your suggestions using the online form, you can contact the commission's office for other options at boundaries at boundaries.ecq.qld.gov.au/about/contact-us

The final determination of Queensland's state electorates will be made on May 26, with a 21-day period after for appeals.