Want to bend Llew's ear? Here's where he will be next week
FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien will be available for constituent interviews in Noosa, the Mary Valley, Gympie, the South Burnett, and the Cooloola Coast in the coming weeks.
"While the bricks and mortar of my office are located in Maryborough and my staff are available to assist you, my mobile office is regularly on the road and available to meet with people in local communities,” Mr O'Brien said.
"If you have concerns about a matter that is controlled by the Federal Government, such as Centrelink, Veterans Affairs, Immigration or Taxation, please make an appointment to meet me at one of the locations listed below.”
Meetings are only by appointment and are available by telephoning 1300 301 968 or 4121 2936.
Wednesday, March 6
Pomona Community House, 9am
Cooroy Library, 10.30pm
Tewantin Council Office, 12.30pm
Friday, March 8
Tin Can Bay RSL, 9am
Cooloola Cove Veterans Hall, 11am
Rainbow Beach Community Hall, 1pm
Monday, March 11
Imbil RSL, 9am
Gympie Community Place, 11am
Curra Country Club, 2pm
Wednesday, March 13
Murgon Council Office, 10am
Goomeri SES Office, 12noon
Kilkivan Council Office 1pm
Widgee Community Hall 2.30pm