Want to bend Llew's ear? Here's where he will be next week

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien will be available for constituent interviews in Noosa, the Mary Valley, Gympie, the South Burnett, and the Cooloola Coast in the coming weeks.

"While the bricks and mortar of my office are located in Maryborough and my staff are available to assist you, my mobile office is regularly on the road and available to meet with people in local communities,” Mr O'Brien said.

"If you have concerns about a matter that is controlled by the Federal Government, such as Centrelink, Veterans Affairs, Immigration or Taxation, please make an appointment to meet me at one of the locations listed below.”

Llew O'Brien Renee Albrecht

Meetings are only by appointment and are available by telephoning 1300 301 968 or 4121 2936.

Wednesday, March 6

Pomona Community House, 9am

Cooroy Library, 10.30pm

Tewantin Council Office, 12.30pm

Friday, March 8

Tin Can Bay RSL, 9am

Cooloola Cove Veterans Hall, 11am

Rainbow Beach Community Hall, 1pm

Monday, March 11

Imbil RSL, 9am

Gympie Community Place, 11am

Curra Country Club, 2pm

Wednesday, March 13

Murgon Council Office, 10am

Goomeri SES Office, 12noon

Kilkivan Council Office 1pm

Widgee Community Hall 2.30pm