Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien
Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien Michael Masters
News

Want to bend Llew's ear? Here's where he will be next week

Shelley Strachan
by
1st Mar 2019 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien will be available for constituent interviews in Noosa, the Mary Valley, Gympie, the South Burnett, and the Cooloola Coast in the coming weeks.

"While the bricks and mortar of my office are located in Maryborough and my staff are available to assist you, my mobile office is regularly on the road and available to meet with people in local communities,” Mr O'Brien said.　

"If you have concerns about a matter that is controlled by the Federal Government, such as Centrelink, Veterans Affairs, Immigration or Taxation, please make an appointment to meet me at one of the locations listed below.”

Llew O'Brien
Llew O'Brien Renee Albrecht

Meetings are only by appointment and are available by telephoning 1300 301 968 or 4121 2936.　

Wednesday, March 6

Pomona Community House, 9am

Cooroy Library, 10.30pm

Tewantin Council Office, 12.30pm　

Friday, March 8

Tin Can Bay RSL, 9am

Cooloola Cove Veterans Hall, 11am

Rainbow Beach Community Hall, 1pm　

Monday, March 11

Imbil RSL, 9am

Gympie Community Place, 11am

Curra Country Club, 2pm　

Wednesday, March 13

Murgon Council Office, 10am

Goomeri SES Office, 12noon

Kilkivan Council Office 1pm

Widgee Community Hall 2.30pm

federal member llew o'brien wide bay
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Sense prevails in fate of Gympie's old timber footbridge

    premium_icon Sense prevails in fate of Gympie's old timber footbridge

    News The footbridge has been a political football for years

    • 1st Mar 2019 11:40 AM
    Former first responder says boy could have died in attack

    premium_icon Former first responder says boy could have died in attack

    News A pack of dingoes attacked the woman and boy.

    Gympie region opinions 'thought provoking and inspirational'

    premium_icon Gympie region opinions 'thought provoking and inspirational'

    News OPINION: Letter writers, opinion writers touch and insprie

    • 1st Mar 2019 11:22 AM
    Mother, son recovering after being attacked by dingo pack

    premium_icon Mother, son recovering after being attacked by dingo pack

    News Pair attacked after running away from pack of dingoes