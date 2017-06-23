Want a free magazine chock full of local content?

COVER GIRL: Little Mya Lorensen is the cover model in our free Style magazine, inside Saturday's The Gympie Times.

MAKE sure you grab a copy of Saturday's Gympie Times.

Inside you'll find your free Winter Style magazine full of fabulous local content.

Read motoring reviews from Gympie Times journalists Scott Kovacevic and Tom Daunt.

There are three massive pages of fashion from Unearthed Streetwear.

You can make hearty winter warmer classic chicken and leek pie.

Read about the latest adventures from our resident adrenalin junkie, Rowan Schindler.

And Arthur Gorrie shares his secrets to a no-work garden.

Plus reporter Donna Jones shares her escape from winter to the tropical South Pacific, where she visits New Caledonia, Tonga, Fiji and Vanuatu on the P&O cruise ship Pacific Aria.

You can read about all that and more in the free Style magazine inserted in Saturday's Gympie Times.