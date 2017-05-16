26°
News

Wanna fly with a baby on your lap? That'll be $50 thanks

Escape.com.au | 16th May 2017 10:25 AM
Bev Lacey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JETSTAR has brought in a new charge for parents travelling domestically with babies on their laps.

Families with children under two who do not need a seat will now have to pay $30 each way on domestic flights in Australia, and $50 for international flights.

It was previously free to bring under-twos on domestic flights and flights between Australia and New Zealand, and cost $40 for an international trip.

Virgin Australia and Qantas do not charge for babies to travel on domestic flights, but charge 10 per cent of the full fare on international flights.

Air New Zealand also charges 10 per cent of the fare for babies on international flights, while Air Asia charges $50, Singapore Airlines $51 and TigerAir $75.

"The infant fee for domestic flights brings us in line with the other low-cost carrier in Australia, which has had an infant fee since 2009," a Jetstar spokesperson told Escape.

"Families travelling with infants on Jetstar can bring up to four oversized items for their holiday as part of the infant fee including a pram, stroller, portable cot and highchair.

"These items are often oversized so cannot be handled like standard baggage. Like other oversized items, there is additional manual handling and equipment required for oversized infant items like prams.

"We know that fees and charges can be unpopular, but giving customers' choice and charging each customer for what they actually need helps us to offer the lowest possible fares, every day."

Tiger's $30 fee includes just one "infant item" such as a stroller.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks jetstar

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

WARNING: Plumber's work may have led to contaminated water

WARNING: Plumber's work may have led to contaminated water

THIS is a warning by the Commissioner of the QBCC to the public under section 20J(1)(h) of the Queensland Building and Construction Commission Act 1991.

Police confirm man killed in Tiaro crash from Hervey Bay

One man has died and an elderly woman has been airlifted to hospital following a crash at Tiaro on Monday morning.

Crash occurred 200m from the Bruce Hwy turnoff

Wanna fly with a baby on your lap? That'll be $50 thanks

Other airlines do not charge for bubs to travel on domestic flights

Snakes alive at Gympie Show

Where can you cuddle a croc and give a python a squeeze?

Local Partners

320kmh Coast bullet train a 'pie in the sky' with potential

LONG-time Sunshine Coast rail advocate Jeff Addison believes talk of a bullet train linking the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay is a fantasy.

Innovation the allen key to mum's own business

Kylie Roberts has created a job for herself by shopping and delivering Ikea products for clients.

Sunshine Coast mum takes tough job market into own hands

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary May 16-21

This little piggy went to the Show

Meals on Wheels to gain proceeds from the pig races.

Best of the best to jump at the Gympie Show

Australia's top riderS including Cooroy's Billy Raymont will compete in the state titles at this week's Gympie Show.

Australia's top show jumpers at Gympie Show

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Sunrise executive producer Michael Pell reveals the best and worst celebrity guests.

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Game of Thrones "prequels": George RR Martin spills

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

“What we’re talking about are new stories"

Q&A heats up as protesters say young people "targeted"

“Students have been protesting for generations,” he said.

So it's OK for men to bed hop, but a no-no for women?

Kaitlyn is the bad girl (apparently)

Does it make a difference if they’re a man or a woman?

'You’ve broken up my family'

It’s all set off by a photo of their partners in bed together

Irwins hoped for third baby before Crocodile Hunter's death

Steve Irwin with daughter Bindi.

“Steve said to me how excited he was when Bindi was born.”

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $320,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

DECEASED ESTATE

1 Golf Links Circle, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $290,000

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment. Within a short...

&quot;MOTIVATED SELLERS&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 $439,000

Low set brick home on fully fenced (dog proof) 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the...

Elegance, Lifestyle, Luxury on 5 Acres with Town Water

322 Old Maryborough Rd, Araluen 4570

House 5 2 5 Expressions of...

The statement is made right from the front entry, you know you are about to see something special. The long white pebbled driveway meanders through this gentle...

NEAT BRICK HOME ON THE SOUTHSIDE

4 Helen Street, Southside 4570

House 3 2 3 $250,000

In the heart of Southside is a neat 3 bedroom plus office lowset brick home on a large flat block. The home has an open plan living area kitchen dining combination...

URGENT SALE - WON&#39;T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE!

199 Jerry Creek Road, Langshaw 4570

Rural 3 1 1 $229,500

Welcome to 199 Jerry Creek Road! Nestled on 8.5 extremely fertile Acres in the beautiful Langshaw suburb, Located approximately 20 minutes South West of...

DON&#39;T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY!

4 Zerner Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $379,000

An opportunity has come about to purchase 4 Zerner Road! Never before on the market is this neat and tidy brick home situated on 2.39 acres in the popular...

CEDAR POCKET SECLUSION

Cedar Pocket 4570

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

The amazing property could be your next getaway retreat. 51 acres (20.65ha) in the lush sought after Cedar Pocket area near the Cedar Pocket Dam approximately 15...

top location! priced 2 sell!

14 Cullinane Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!