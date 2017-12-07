Wanless stable runs hot but loses ground

WINNER: Jockey and part-owner Renee Dawkins won riding with PVE Remington at the Gympie Races last week.

WINNER: Jockey and part-owner Renee Dawkins won riding with PVE Remington at the Gympie Races last week. Tom Daunt

TRAINER Leigh Wanless had a successful outcome last Thursday, after his long trek from Maryborough to Mackay, when he saddled up a winning double on the northern track.

Wanless is registered as a Gympie trainer as Gympie is the nearest racecourse to the Wanless private training set-up just south of Maryborough.

The two Wanless-trained Mackay winners were Need a Warrant in the 1560m maiden and Hot Tempo in the 1050m maiden.

Hot Tempo, a six-year-old Raheeb mare out of a Johannesburg mare, was a $5000 2013 MM yearling purchased by Leigh Wanless.

Initially trained by Kristie Clark-Peoples at Caloundra, Hot Tempo was placed at Caloundra and Kilcoy.

Hot Tempo was sent for a long spell of more than two years when taken over by trainer Leigh Wanless and was in fact resuming from a six-month spell when she won at Mackay.

The stable's other Mackay winner, Need a Warrant (3c by Red Element out of a Rock of Gibraltar mare), was a $10,000 MM yearling.

Bad luck in Nanango

The good fortune for the Wanless stable did not continue to last Sunday's Nanango meeting, however.

Of the three Wanless- trained runners at Nanango, two ran last and the other was unplaced.

One of these, Mon Clinton, refused to jump with the field and another, Mista Busy, was slowly away.

Winners at Nanango included Karma Force (N.Evans) in the 800m Cl B, Past Dark (T.Williams) in the QTIS Maiden 1000m, Squeemi (G.Geran) in the 1000m BM 55 (in which the Kerry Munce-trained Captain Tango was second), Man Overboard (B.Derbyshire) in the 1200m 0-55 (Craiglea Ceon second), and Marlahn (H.English) in the 1600m BM 60.

The Nanango track was downgraded from a soft five to a soft six during the meeting.

Smaller than average fields were nominated for tomorrow's Bundaberg meeting.

With stables winding down for the Christmas break and recent wet weather possibly causing some horses to miss several days of track work, there was an initial entry of 26horses for the five-race Bundaberg card.

This number increased to 35 when nominations were extended.

Arabian days

The two exhibition races for Arabian horses added interest to last Saturday's Gympie Races, with the events drawing competitors from far and wide.

The open race over 1470m was won by Djehlbi, a 13-year-old chestnut stallion trained at Killarney, his owner Michelle Amos and ridden by Isabella Teh.

Djehlbi completely outclassed his seven rivals in bolting home by over 24lengths from stablemates Aloha Natalis and Aloha Illusional.

Interestingly, his time for the 1470m was 15 seconds slower than that recorded by Endless Puzzle in winning the Diggers Cup, a race for restricted class thoroughbreds.

The other race for Arabian horses, a maiden over 1170m, resulted in a quinella for Gympie trainer Kane Kelso, who saddled up winner PVE Remington (ridden by his part-owner Renee Dawkins) as well as second-placed Moondarra El Sharaaf (Jill Colwell).

The time for the 1170m was one minute, 28 seconds.

The only thoroughbred race over this trip on the day was the Class B, run in one minute, 12.16 seconds.

PVE Remington is a four-year-old stallion by Maximilliano from De-Sharvarll Dimonds.

The two races were organised by the Australasian Arabian Racing Club, which supplied the stewards to supervise.

The GTC was granted permission to stage the two races but there was no betting on the events.

The Gympie Turf Club races next in March.