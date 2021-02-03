Wally Lewis’ new woman revealed

Rugby league icon Wally Lewis is in a new relationship with volunteer worker and writer Lynda Adams, it has been revealed, after The King announced his shock marriage split this week.

The Queensland Origin legend confirmed he has separated from wife of 36 years, Jacqui, in a statement released by Channel 9, where he works as a sports presenter.

"Wally and Jacqui Lewis separated last year after 36 years of marriage. It has been a difficult time for everyone in the family and they are still working through the details of the separation," the statement read.

Lewis, who shares three children - Mitchell, Lincoln and Jamie-Lee - with Jacqui, admitted the separation had taken a heavy toll on his family and confirmed he is in a new relationship.

"This is a deeply personal matter that we do not want to discuss publicly, but I want to acknowledge the pain and upset my family has gone through since Jacqui and I separated last year. I hope over time we can rebuild our ties and move on with life," Lewis said.

"I will confirm I am now in another relationship and only ask for the media to respect our privacy."

The Courier Mail reports Lewis, 61, has moved on with Adams, who is well known in Townsville for her volunteer work. According to the report, Adams recently split with property developer husband Mark Adams.

Mark declined to comment to the publication about "personal stuff" when asked about his ex-wife.

Adams and her former husband have a teenage daughter together, and she reportedly works as a freelance writer.

She is also a long-time volunteer at the Still Birth and Neonatal Death Support (SANDS) group, having suffered six miscarriages in four years before undergoing successful IVF treatment.

Fifteen years ago Adams established the group's Walk to Remember program, which aims to raise awareness and support families who have experienced similar trauma.

RELATED: Lewis family's 'pain' after Wally departs

Lynda Adams is reportedly in a relationship with Wally Lewis.

The King has asked for privacy following his shock marriage split.

Adams (left) has been through severe personal trauma.

Wally and Jacqui were married on November 10, 1984, at St John's Cathedral in Brisbane.

He revealed in his autobiography My Life last year how Jacqui had helped him through his epilepsy diagnosis - a condition he kept secret from 1987 to 2006 when he had a seizure on air on Nine News.

Lewis finally underwent a four-hour operation in 2007 but wrote he and Jacqui hadn't anticipated the depression that would follow.

"I had suicidal thoughts and found myself crying uncontrollably, for no reason," he wrote.

Lewis admitted to coming close to committing suicide at his Brisbane home when his wife had ducked out to the shops.

"Another time I walked down to the pontoon on the canal at the back of the house and considered jumping in," he says. "The thought was actually there that day … (Jacqui) never left me alone after that."

Wally and Jacqui were married for 36 years.

The whole Lewis family is reeling from the shocking news.

Originally published as Wally Lewis' new woman revealed