Wallaby caught on film swimming off Fraser Island

FOUR holiday makers have witnessed the rare sight of a wallaby enduring a marathon swim across The Great Sandy Strait last week.

Lockyer Valley residents Sharon Peterson and her husband Glen were enjoying a break with friends Steve and Wendy Sutton on board a houseboat near Teebar Creek when they captured the rare experience.

Mrs Peterson said they were taking in the scenery and relaxing on their boat when they spotted the macropod making the swim from Fraser Island to the mainland.

"Steve spotted the wallaby while in the tender and called to us to let us know - he first thought it was a dog,” she said.

"He was swimming toward mainland (Tin Can Bay) direction, looked a little stressed, he had a big swim.

"We were relieved when he made it to safety.”

Mrs Peterson said the wallaby's swim was unbelievable.

"I took the opportunity to video his swim so we could share this experience with family and friends.

"If I didn't see it with my own eyes, I wouldn't have believed it,” Mrs Peterson said.

University of Queensland Associate Professor Anne Goldizen, an expert on animal behaviour and macropods, said wallabies are known to swim but not very often.

"Most wallabies don't swim much at all,” she said.

"Kangaroos are often seen taking a swim.”

As to reason why the wallaby was swimming to the mainland remains a mystery.

"That's the hard question,” Professor Goldizen said.

"Most animals move back and forth depending on what food is available.

"So I am wondering if he was being chased by a dingo and jumped into the water, that seems like one possible reason.

"I don't see why else it would do that.”

The species of wallaby is not certain, with Professor Goldizen suspecting it to be a Whiptail.

Mrs Peterson shared the video to Rainbow Beach Houseboats' Facebook page, from whom they hired their boat.

Rainbow Beach Houseboats Manager Lynne Davidson said it is not unusual for customers hiring their boats to witness interesting wildlife.

"People go out on our houseboats and they see all sorts of amazing things, kangaroos, dolphins, dugong and other wildlife,” she said.

"They saw the wallaby swimming and they thought it was in trouble, they thought about saving it.

"But it made it to shore pretty quickly and they cheered.

"It's very nice for them to post it to our Facebook.”