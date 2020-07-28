Menu
Carborough Downs mine in Coppabella.
Bowen Basin mine suspends work as falling coal hits miners

Ashley Pillhofer
Vanessa Jarrett
28th Jul 2020 7:20 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
UPDATE, 9:12 AM: MINING activity has been suspended at part of the Carborough Downs mine after two employees were injured overnight.

Mine owner Fitzroy Australia Resources this morning advised a piece of coal struck two of its coal mine workers after it became detached from a rib in a development area yesterday.

First aid was administered onsite before the two men were transferred to Moranbah Hospital for observation, a Fitzroy Australia Resources spokesman said.

Mining activity in the development panels will remain suspended pending an investigation by the company and the Queensland Mines Inspectorate.

The mine recently suspended activity in areas after a "localised" methane gas ignition on Friday, July 10. Nobody was injured. 

Carborough Downs is the same mine where Ipswich father Brad Duxbury, 57, died in November last year.

Early findings stated the miner was killed by a "fall of coal".

UPDATE, 8.45AM: ONE of the men injured at Carborough Downs mine at Coppabella overnight has been released from hospital.

The 30-year-old man suffered injuries to his hands and shoulders when a wall fell on them at a central Queensland mine.
A 29-year-old man remains in hospital in a stable condition after suffering spinal injuries in the incident.

Paramedics were called to the site about 7.35pm Monday.

The Queensland Resources Council is aware of the incident.

INITIAL, 7.30AM: PARAMEDICS were called to a Coppabella mine last night after a wall fell on two patients.

The incident was called in off the Peak Downs Hwy at 7.38pm.

One male patient suffered a head and suspected spinal injuries while the other sustained hand and shoulder injuries.

They were both taken to Moranbah hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.

coppabella mine mine accident moranbah highway peak downs highway
