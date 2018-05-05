Walkers will have to cross busy road on new $357k pathway

ON TRACK: Power Rd's path will soon be finished.

ON TRACK: Power Rd's path will soon be finished. Renee Albrecht

PEDESTRIANS will soon be able to go that bit further in Gympie with a new $357,000 stretch of footpath soon to be finished, and under budget.

The latest work, which runs from Normanby Hill Rd to Katrina Court, is expected to be fully open for use by early next week.

A council spokeswoman said it was on track to be done for less than the $357,000 budget, of which half was funded by the State Government.

While some might be concerned they will need to cross an oft-busy road to walk the length, she said this was unfortunately necessary.

"At Smerdon Rd the road reserve becomes too narrow for a pathway.

"The path also needs to connect to the section of existing path which is constructed on the eastern side from Exhibition Road to Woolgar Rd,” she said.

She said the design allowed for the best and safest views of oncoming traffic.

There were no plans to reduce the speed limit on the stretch, and more work was still earmarked for the future.

"A future stage is proposed to complete the Power Rd pathway between Smerdon Rd and Woolgar Rd.”