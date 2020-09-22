Walkers shocked to spot lethal snake near Gympie CBD
TWO Gympie residents were shocked to stumble across a venomous snake making its way towards Mary St on their evening walk last night.
Cherie Randell and her husband were venturing down Calton Hill last night when they encountered a red-bellied black snake moving down the hill toward the CBD, close by to a gutter.
“It suddenly appeared next to us while walking down the hill and continued on with us for a while,” Mrs Randell said of their encounter.
“Was very surprised to see a snake that close to town but seems they are out everywhere at the moment.”
Gympie ticked over 30C for the first time in September yesterday, giving a possible indication that more snakes could be on the move as the Gold City continues to warm up.
While venomous, red-bellied black snakes are generally not considered aggressive.
Stu McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 caught a massive red-bellied black snake at a Nambour school late last week.