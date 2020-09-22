Menu
SNAKES ALIVE: Cherie Randell spotted this red-bellied black snake making its way toward Mary St on Calton Hill last night.
News

Walkers shocked to spot lethal snake near Gympie CBD

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
22nd Sep 2020 4:00 PM
TWO Gympie residents were shocked to stumble across a venomous snake making its way towards Mary St on their evening walk last night.

Cherie Randell and her husband were venturing down Calton Hill last night when they encountered a red-bellied black snake moving down the hill toward the CBD, close by to a gutter.

“It suddenly appeared next to us while walking down the hill and continued on with us for a while,” Mrs Randell said of their encounter.

“Was very surprised to see a snake that close to town but seems they are out everywhere at the moment.”

Gympie ticked over 30C for the first time in September yesterday, giving a possible indication that more snakes could be on the move as the Gold City continues to warm up.

While venomous, red-bellied black snakes are generally not considered aggressive.

Stu McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 caught a massive red-bellied black snake at a Nambour school late last week.

gympie news gympie region gympie snakes red-bellied black snake snakes
Gympie Times

