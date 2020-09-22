Walkers shocked to spot lethal snake near Gympie CBD

SNAKES ALIVE: Cherie Randell spotted this red-bellied black snake making its way toward Mary St on Calton Hill last night.

SNAKES ALIVE: Cherie Randell spotted this red-bellied black snake making its way toward Mary St on Calton Hill last night.

TWO Gympie residents were shocked to stumble across a venomous snake making its way towards Mary St on their evening walk last night.

SNAKES ALIVE: Cherie Randell spotted this red-bellied black snake making its way toward Mary St on Calton Hill last night.

Cherie Randell and her husband were venturing down Calton Hill last night when they encountered a red-bellied black snake moving down the hill toward the CBD, close by to a gutter.

“It suddenly appeared next to us while walking down the hill and continued on with us for a while,” Mrs Randell said of their encounter.

“Was very surprised to see a snake that close to town but seems they are out everywhere at the moment.”

SNAKES ALIVE: Cherie Randell spotted this red belly black snake making its way toward Mary St on Calton Hill last night.

Gympie ticked over 30C for the first time in September yesterday, giving a possible indication that more snakes could be on the move as the Gold City continues to warm up.

While venomous, red-bellied black snakes are generally not considered aggressive.

Stu McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 caught a massive red-bellied black snake at a Nambour school late last week.