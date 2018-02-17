Walker plans to join the contest for the Mary Valley

FORMER Gympie region councillor Julie Walker is aiming to win back the Mary Valley division she lost to James Cochrane in 2016.

Mrs Walker yesterday announced her intention to contest the Division 8 by-election, after Mr Cochrane announced his resignation this week.

"I just miss it so terribly," she said of her former role representing the Mary Valley in councils "way back to Widgee Shire."

She will be opposed by former council engineer Bob Fredman, who has also announced his intention to run for Division 8.

"I'm used to being the only woman," Mrs Walker said, referring to her election to Widgee Shire Council in 1991 where, like Gympie council now, all current councillors are men. "I love the Mary Valley. The council is in my blood and so is the Valley," she said.

Mrs Walker served two years on Widgee Shire, before it was amalgamated in 1993 to form Cooloola Shire, where she also served until its amalgamation with Kilkivan and part of Tiaro to form Gympie region.

"We don't want to go down that track again," she said yesterday.

A major achievement in the area was the sewering of Imbil, she said.

She says she has kept in touch with important issues through volunteer work for Destination Gympie Region.

"I've been involved in the Rattler since day one.

"It's been a tourist attraction since the Widgee Shire days, when the state government wanted to close the line.

"Roads," she said, "are the big issue in the Valley. "They create employment and boost the region."

That is local roads, but the big projects also matter to the region.

"The four-lane Bruce Highway to Gympie means we have a big future in tourism and events, including Gold Rush, the Muster, Mitchell Creek, the Mary River Festival and concerts in the parks," she said.

The improvements in canoe and kayak access to the Mary River are also big improvements for visitors, Mrs Walker said.

Former Cooloola mayor Mick Venardos yesterday scotched rumours that he planned to run for the division, saying: "I hung my boots up long ago."