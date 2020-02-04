Walk to focus on men’s suicide

Real estate agent Monty Van Dyk battled depression and anxiety. Now he’s putting one foot in front of the other to beat men’s suicide.

After a troublesome relationship breakdown five years ago, real estate agent Monty Van Dyk battled with depression and anxiety.

From an active sports person who started each day at 3.30am for a few hours training to someone who couldn't sleep or get out of bed.

"Depression takes over your life and makes the most mundane tasks seem impossible," he said.

"For me, it was a physical imbalance with my adrenal glands not working which meant my body could not process cortisone, which was stress induced.

"So each day I was as if my stress levels where at 10 out of 10.

"My GP helped me change this and my life is headed back to normal."

Mr Van Dyk said he had to work hard to rebuild and a strong focus on helping others was part of his strategy.

Five years ago, he started a Facebook chat group for men experiencing similar symptoms and said the biggest group affected were those aged between 40 and 50.

To help throw a spotlight on men's depression, he will walk 90km from Brisbane to the Gold Coast in 17 hours on April 5 for a group called 40plus.com.au.

"I knew I had to do something to start men talking about these problems and getting blokes to recognise what is happening to them and try to make a difference," he said.

"My background doing Ironman triathlons including the 3.8km swim, 180km bike, 42km run was a great base for me to be able to undertake such a gruelling endurance event."

Others can join him for part of the walk or be part of a support crew on bicycles.

Follow him on his blog at 40plus.com.au or join the facebook group facebook.com/groups/40plusmenshealth

The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.