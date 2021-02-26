Menu
Repeat offender Trent Andrew Christensen has promised a Bundaberg Magistrate that his latest charge has been 'a real wake-up call' after appearing in court again.
‘WAKE-UP CALL’: Man swears off meth after serious crash

Rhylea Millar
26th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A repeat offender has told the court he has received a big wake-up call after he cracked his skull and shattered his hip in a serious crash.

Trent Andrew Christensen appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

The defendant was riding an electric pushbike along Kendalls Rd on September 15 about 10.55am, when he crashed at a nearby intersection.

He sustained serious injuries including a cracked skull and shattered hip and was treated by QAS paramedics.

Police found the man had 1.1g of white substance in his pocket at the time which was later identified as methamphetamine.

Christensen told the court the crash was a big wake-up call and he had since stopped using drugs.

The court heard the defendant had a long history of similar offending which included imprisonment for 11 serious offences but his last offence was dated from 2019.

Magistrate Anthony Maloney said he thought imprisonment would have been a wake-up call for the defendant to which Christensen said it had been but "a lot has happened in (his) life since then."

Christensen received a $350 fine which was referred to SPUR and a conviction was recorded.

