Beaches may close as Premier flags tougher restrictions

QUEENSLANDERS have been urged to stay in their local neighbourhood if possible in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Warning tougher restrictions will come - including possible beach closures - Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said all non-essential travel must stop.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides an update on Queensland’s coronavirus crisis. Picture: John Gass

Ms Palaszczuk said everyone should follow social distancing measures including staying 1.5 metres from others and said people should call out those who flout these rules.

"It is not a laughing matter," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"There are people out there who think this is not going to happen to us. Wake up! It is."

Amid alarming scenes of people flocking to beaches on the Gold Coast, the Premier urged people to stay at home.

"I need everyone on the Gold Coast to be listening very carefully. It is a beautiful weekend. I'd love my family to be travelling to the coast as well but they are not," she said.

"I need people to stay in their local villages.

"You need to restrict your non-essential travel and stay as close as possible to home."

Declaring there needed to be "tough love" to save lives, Ms Palaszczuk backed Scott Morrison's call for non-essential domestic travel to cease and warned Queenslanders to prepare for tougher restrictions.

"There are going to be tougher measures in the days and weeks to come," she said.

"Queensland is beautiful but I want Queenslanders there for the future."

