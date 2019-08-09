WAKE UP: Australia's long lasting drought is the new normal

THE NEW NORMAL: The luxury of the status quo is one we can't afford but a scared and uncertain population is being led and fed a cruel hoax that we don't need to change our habits and methods. Populist politics and misplaced pride is not an answer but that's all we get from our 'leaders'.

THE NEW NORMAL: The luxury of the status quo is one we can't afford but a scared and uncertain population is being led and fed a cruel hoax that we don't need to change our habits and methods. Populist politics and misplaced pride is not an answer but that's all we get from our 'leaders'. Kate McCormack

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

LAST month former Defence Force chief Chris Barrie said Australia would be seen as the "land of opportunity” for many people affected by climate change.

Speaking as defence strategist and as a member of the Global Military Advisory Council on climate change, he went on to say we could face as many as 100million people attempting to come our way and as he points out our resources simply won't cope.

That's a national problem, yet another one being swept under the carpet by our government which still attempts to pretend that we don't have big problems coming and that short term, piecemeal efforts to appease the broader population will suffice, a collection of ticking time bombs.

But what about more locally?

While many of us, and our alleged leaders, still prefer to see the long-lasting drought as such and not the new normal, and while extreme weather is increasingly making life on the land more difficult, are we in Gympie and surrounds likely to see our own climate refugees coming from places out west, where the effects of changing climate are making life too difficult?

If so, as I suspect we may be seeing already, are we ready for it?

Have we got any real plans for any of the growing population likely to be coming at us from all directions? Those escaping soul-destroying and expensive cities and those escaping drier areas where even town water can no longer be assured?

All levels of government seem to be asleep at the wheel.

The Feds blame the states and states blame the Feds for lack of water storages being built and our council wants to welcome both tourists and new residents while seemingly not thinking about the lack of water security a growing Gympie could face if the Mary River gets to low levels it has in the past.

This week, the IPCC, the best authority on climate change-based on science, pointed out that land use and what we eat will be important changes needed in attempting to not leave those following us a dire earth that struggles to feed its population.

But our state MPs are more interested in clearing more land to do more of the same as now (and giving farmers automatic guns they don't need).

Meanwhile, smart overseas investors have been bailing out of owning grazing land in Australia and more smart money is very close to perfecting manufactured "meat”.

The luxury of the status quo is one we can't afford but a scared and uncertain population is being led and fed a cruel hoax that we don't need to change our habits and methods.

Populist politics and misplaced pride is not an answer but that's all we get from our 'leaders'.

We need leaders, not reflectors of the fear they create to serve their short term political ends. If we don't grow up and wake up soon it's going to be too late!

DAVE FREEMAN,

CEDAR POCKET