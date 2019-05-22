Wagyu bull raised in Valley sells for $50k at national sale

Jessica and James Elliott with the $50,000 wagyu bull sold at the national sale in South Australia recently.

A YOUNG wagyu bull raised in the Mary Valley at Kenilworth has sold for $50,000 at the recent Elite Wagyu National Sale held in Adelaide, South Australia.

We Pack FP11 was bred at River Park Farms by owners Tim and Jessica Elliott.

Since purchasing the property and wagyu herd in 2013, Mr Elliott has concentrated on the genetics of the wagyus, selecting high performance data recording with looking at getting the right mix of marbling score along with weight and milking attributes.

With the advanced DNA testing technology, it was found that We Pack FP11 has inherited his higher descendants' bloodlines. He is within the top one per cent of elite wagyu bulls in Australia and possibly the world.

The elite wagyu sale has become a global sale with international buyers and sellers becoming involved with bidding available online. The countries involved are USA, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and the UK.

River Park Farm's wagyu herd is 100 per cent full blood wagyu. There are no crosses or pure breds, they are all descendants from the original Japanese bloodlines.

Mr Elliott believes the buyers from overseas are now only interested in the top 5 per cent of full blood lines. The new owners of FP11 are Gateway Farms in Gloucester, New South Wales. Gateway Farms also purchased nine females on the day at an average of $52,000.

The Elliott Family run about 100 head of wagyu and 150 head of ultrablacks (tropical angus) on their 350-acre property on the Mary River near Kenilworth.

With intensive farming practices such as strip grazing and irrigated pasture crops, introduced with the help of farm manager Stephen Nussio, River Park Farms has been able to double its carrying capacity within the last 12 months.