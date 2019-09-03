Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba’s Wagner brothers – Denis, John, Joe and Neill – say a 60 Minutes’ feature defamed them when it said “an unprecedented inland tsunami” occurred and that this resulted from the Wagner business “failing” to prevent a quarry wall from collapsing during the deadly floods.
Toowoomba’s Wagner brothers – Denis, John, Joe and Neill – say a 60 Minutes’ feature defamed them when it said “an unprecedented inland tsunami” occurred and that this resulted from the Wagner business “failing” to prevent a quarry wall from collapsing during the deadly floods. Danial Tuck
Breaking

Grantham flood defamation case starts: 'Insinuating and sly'

Sherele Moody
by
3rd Sep 2019 11:41 AM | Updated: 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROMINENT Queensland family has begun its defamation case against Channel Nine over an "insinuating and sly" story implying they were responsible for the deaths of 12 people in the 2011 Grantham floods.

Toowoomba's Wagner brothers - Denis, John, Joe and Neill - say the 60 Minutes' feature "The Missing Hour" defamed them when it said "an unprecedented inland tsunami" occurred and that this resulted from the Wagner business "failing" to prevent a quarry wall from collapsing during the deadly floods.

The business owners are seeking damages from Nine, TCN Channel Nine, Queensland Television, WIN Television Queensland and Nine MSN, where the material was broadcast.

Freelance journalist Nick Cater is also named in the action before the Brisbane Supreme Court.

The 60 Minutes segment will be played to the four-member jury today.

Barrister for the Wagners Tom Blackburn described the episode as defaming the family "in an insinuating and sly way". - NewsRegional

channel nine defamation grantham floods wagner corporation wagner family
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Kick in the guts: Dumped Gympie factory worker speaks out

    premium_icon Kick in the guts: Dumped Gympie factory worker speaks out

    News Retrenched Gympie employee says number of jobs Laminex saved not so accurate

    Bruce Highway blocked after multi-vehicle crash

    premium_icon Bruce Highway blocked after multi-vehicle crash

    News Paramedics are responding to a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce

    Stiff opposition from LNP, seafood industry on reforms

    premium_icon Stiff opposition from LNP, seafood industry on reforms

    News "It's a massive slap in the face", says Deb Frecklington

    UPDATE: What started Southside bushfire, now contained

    premium_icon UPDATE: What started Southside bushfire, now contained

    News Smoke is affecting the area, residents should close windows