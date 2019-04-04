Late Mail: JWH out, Roosters set for reshuffle

COOPER Cronk is in, Jared Waeara-Hargreaves is out and Trent Robinson is set to shake up his starting line-up when the Roosters do battle with the Broncos on Thursdya night.

Check out all the Round 3 team news, full line-ups and analysis for every game of the fourth round of the 2019 NRL season.

St George Illawarra star Tyson Frizell has trained for the first time since having surgery on his testicles after copping a knock against North Queensland in round one.

While Frizell was a welcome sight on the training paddock in Wollongong on Thursday morning, he remains an outside chance of playing against Newcastle on Sunday.

A decision on his fitness for the Knights clash will be made after Saturday's captain's run.

There was no sign of Greg Inglis during an opposed training session at Redfern on Wednesday.

Inglis was named to start but youngster Jacob Gagan trained in his spot at left centre with Campbell Graham out on the wing.

Dane Gagai and Corey Allan trained on the right edge.

Halves pairing Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker are both under injury clouds heading into Saturday night's game against Manly.

However Reynolds, who is battling an ankle complaint, ran freely during the session. Walker, who picked up a shoulder injury against the Titans, trained with a pink rehab bib to protect him from any heavy contact during the session.

Reynolds, Gagai and Adam Douehi all practised their goal kicking following the session.

Angus Crichton is set to start for the Roosters. Picture: AAP

ROOSTERS v BRONCOS

Thurs, April 4, Sydney Cricket Ground, 8.05pm

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 15. Zane Tetevano, 9. Victor Radley, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Mitchell Aubusson, 13. Isaac Liu

Interchange: 14. Lindsay Collins, 16. Poasa Faamausili, 17. Angus Crichton, 18. Nat Butcher

Reserves: 19. Sitili Tupouniua, 20. Sam Verrills

Players cut: 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 21. Lachlan Lam

Late Mail: Trent Robinson welcomes back Cooper Cronk, who is a confirmed starter after missing the last two games due to hamstring injury. Cronk got through the captain's run on Wednesday and will play. The Roosters will have changes, however with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (ribs) out and replaced by Zane Tetevano with Nat Butcher coming on to the bench. Winger Matt Ikuvalu is tipped to be dropped after his performance last weekend which will cause a backline reshuffle: Joseph Manu moves out to the right wing, Mitch Aubusson moves to centre and Angus Crichton starts in the second-row. Lindsay Collins will also play after missing game last week due to concussion. Sitili Tupouniua would also come on to the bench, with Ikuvalu and Sam Verrills the two players expected to drop out of the squad one hour before kick-off.

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Jack Bird 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Anthony Milford 7. Kodi Nikorima 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Joe Ofahengaue 11. Alex Glenn 12. Matt Gillett 13. Tevita Pangai Junior

Interchange: 14. Gehamat Shibasaki 15. Jaydn Su'A 16. Thomas Flegler 17. David Fifita

Reserves: 18. Pat Carrigan 19. Shaun Fensom

Players cut: 20. Izaia Perese 21. Richard Kennar

Late Mail: Brisbane are expected to be 1-17. James Roberts (Achilles) is out while Jamayne Issako will play despite a heavy head knock last week. Matt Lodge returns from suspension and Tevita Pangai Jr shifts to lock, with Matt Gillett pushing out to the right edge to become Kodi Nikorima's body guard. Richie Kennar and Izaia Perese were omitted from squad 24 hours before kick-off.

Ash Taylor has been named in the Titans line-up. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING DAVE HUNT

WARRIORS v TITANS

Fri, April 5, Mt Smart Stadium, 6.00pm

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a 3 Peta Hiku 4 Solomone Kata 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita 7 Blake Green 8 Agnatius Paasi 9 Karl Lawton 10 Leeson Ah Mau, 11 Isaiah Papali'i 12 Tohu Harris 13 Adam Blair Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Bunt Afoa 16 Lachlan Burr 17 Ligi Sao Reserves: 18 Gerard Beale 20 Leivaha Pulu 21 Adam Keighran 22 Blake Ayshford

Late Mail: Coach Stephen Kearney dropped a bombshell by dropping Adam Keighran, with Chanel Harris-Tavita to make his NRL debut at five-eighth. The Warriors are expected to be 1-17 with Karl Lawton named to replace Issac Luke at hooker.

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon 2. Anthony Don 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Brian Kelly 5. Dale Copley 6. Tyrone Roberts 7. Ashley Taylor 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Mitch Rein 10. Ryan James 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Jai Arrow Interchange: 14. AJ Brimson 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Shannon Boyd 17. Keegan Hipgrave Reserves: 18. Max King 19. Phillip Sami 20. Ryley Jacks 21. Jai Whitbread

Late Mail: Gold Coast travelled straight over to New Zealand after they went down to Rabbitohs last Sunday night and are expected to be 1-17. Ash Taylor and Tyrone Roberts joined the squad and both will return from injury after training strongly with the squad during week. The Titans do have a few players with some bumps and bruises but all will play.

Josh Reynolds is set for an NRL comeback. Picture: Brett Costello

PANTHERS v TIGERS

Fri, April 5, Panthers Stadium, 8.05pm

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 6. James Maloney, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Sione Katoa, 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Isaah Yeo, 13. James Fisher-Harris. Interchange: 14. Wayde Egan, 15. Frank Winterstein, 16. Moses Letoa, 17. Hame Sele Reserves: 18. Liam Martin, 19. Tim Grant, 20. Jarome Luai, 21. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak

Tigers: 1. Moses Mbye 2. Mahe Fonua 3. Robert Jennings 4. Esan Marsters 5. Corey Thompson 6. Josh Reynolds 7. Luke Brooks 8. Ben Matulino 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Luke Garner 13. Elijah Taylor Interchange: 14. Russell Packer 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Josh Aloiai 17. Michael Chee-Kam Reserves: 18. Paul Momirovski 19. Michael Eisenhuth, 20. Robbie Rochow, 21. Chris McQueen

Late Mail: Five-eighth Benji Marshall (hamstring) is out allowing Josh Reynolds to make his first appearance in NRL for the season. The Tigers' main injury concern leading into game is the fitness of Luke Garner after he suffered a shoulder injury last week but coach Michael Maguire confirmed on Wednesday that he would be fit to play and I expect them to be 1-17 with no late changes.

Greg Inglis sat out training on Wednesday. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

SEA EAGLES v RABBITOHS

Sat, April 6, Lottoland, 3.00pm

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Brendan Elliot, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Kane Elgey, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (C), 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Api Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu, 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Trent Hodkinson, 19. Lachlan Croker, 21 Kelepi Tanginoa, 22 Taniela Paseka

Late Mail: Manly will be 1-17 with Brendan Elliot coming in at left centre to replace Moses Suli, who has been dropped for failing disciplinary performance standards.

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston 2. Corey Allen 3. Greg Inglis 4. Dane Gagai 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. George Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray Interchange: 14. Tevita Tatola 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ethan Lowe 17. Kyle Turner Reserves: 18. Connor Tracey 19. Bayley Sironen 20. Rhys Kennedy 21. Jacob Gagan

Late Mail: South Sydney will be without Greg Inglis again due to his lingering shoulder injury. Inglis also failed to train with squad during week due to illness, opening up a spot for Jacob Gagan make his club debut at left centre. Cody Walker (shoulder) and Adam Reynolds (ankle) were both in some doubt but after training with the squad on Wednesday both will play, while George Burgess will line up for his first game of year after missing the opening three rounds due to suspension.

Jarrod Croker is expected to be right to play.

COWBOYS v RAIDERS

Sat, April 6, 1300SMILES Stadium, 5.30pm

Cowboys: 1. Te Maire Martin, 2. Nene Macdonald 3. Jordan Kahu, 4. Ben Hampton, 5. Javid Bowen 6. Jake Clifford, 7. Michael Morgan 8. Matt Scott 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Coen Hess 13. Josh McGuire Interchange: 14. John Asiata 15. Corey Jensen, 16. Mitchell Dunn 17. Francis Molo Reserves: 18. Shane Wright, 19. Justin O'Neill, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Enari Tuala

Late Mail: The Cowboys will be 1-17 with the full squad training during the week, and no late changes expected after they came away from last weekend's loss to Cronulla with no injuries.

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Joey Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Sam Williams 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Ryan Sutton Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Hudson Young 16. Sia Soliola 17. Corey Horsburgh Reserves: 19. Jack Murchie 20. Bailey Simonsson 21. JJ Collins

Players cut: 18. Joseph Tapine

Late Mail: The Raiders also look set to be 1-17 with Jarrod Croker (knee) and Josh Papalii (ribs) both expected to play. Joseph Tapine will have to wait another week to return from his broken hand, but should be fine to play Parramatta in round five..

Dylan Brown will miss up to eight weeks of football. Picture: AAP

EELS v SHARKS

Sat, April 6, ANZ Stadium, 7.35pm

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson (c) 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Brad Takairangi 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Jaeman Salmon 7. Mitch Moses 8. Daniel Alvaro 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tepai Moeroa Interchange: 14. Peni Terepo 15. Tim Mannah (c) 16. Kane Evans 17. Oregon Kaufusi Reserves: 18. Ray Stone 19. Matt McIlwrick 20. Josh Hoffman 21. George Jennings

Late Mail: Parramatta's main concern is lock Tepai Moeroa, who injured his calf in warm-up last weekend and failed to train with squad during week. Moeroa will be given until the captain's run to prove his fitness. If he is ruled out, Peni Terepo will start at lock with recent signing Matt McIlwrick coming on to the bench. Jaeman Salmon slots in at five-eighth and will line up on the left edge as direct replacement for the injured Dylan Brown (back). Maika Sivo holds his spot on the left wing, though the pressure will be on with George Jennings potentially returning in Canterbury Cup on week.

Sharks: 1. Josh Dugan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Sione Katoa 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Paul Gallen (C) Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey 15. Jayson Bukuya 16. Aaron Woods 17. Jack Williams Reserves: 18. Scott Sorensen 19. Kyle Flanagan 20. Aaron Gray 21. Braden Hamlin-Uele

Late Mail: Skipper Paul Gallen (ribs), Jayson Bukuya (calf) and Josh Dugan (back) are all in doubt. Gallen is expected to play with a pain-killing injection, while Bukuya will be put through his paces at the captain's run. Scott Sorensen is on standby should Bukuya be ruled out. The hamstring injury to Matt Moylan which will sideline him for six weeks shifts Dugan to fullback - as long as the former NSW representative overcomes a back injury. That switch frees up young gun Bronson Xerri to make his NRL debut at right centre.

Curtis Scott remains in doubt for the Storm. Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images.

STORM v BULLDOGS

Sun, April 7, AAMI Park, 4.05pm

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Curtis Scott 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Marion Seve Reserves: 18. Ryan Papenhuyzen 19. Patrick Kaufusi 20. Albert Vete 21. Billy Walters

Late Mail: Centre Curtis Scott is in doubt due to a shoulder injury and will be given until the captain's run to prove his fitness. If he is ruled out Marion Seve will start at centre with either Albert Vete or Patrick Kaufusi coming on to the bench.

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Jayden Okunbor 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Jack Cogger 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Rhyse Martin Interchange: 14. Michael Lichaa 15. Ofahiki Ogden 16. Adam Elliot 17. Chris Smith Reserves: 19. Danny Fualalo 20. Marcelo Montoya 21. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 22. Sauaso Sue

Late Mail: The Bulldogs are expected to be 1-17 after picking up their first win of the season last week. Corey Harawira-Naera is expected to play despite a minor shoulder injury.

Kalyn Ponga will line up in the No.1 jersey. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) DARREN PATEMAN

KNIGHTS v DRAGONS

Sun, April 7, McDonald Jones Stadium, 6.10pm

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Hymel Hunt, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6. Mason Lino, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Tim Glasby, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Sione Mata'utia, 13. Mitchell Barnett, Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Aidan Guerra, 16. Daniel Saifiti, 17. Josh King Reserves: 18. Herman Ese'ese, 19. Brodie Jones, 20. Jamie Buhrer, 21. Tautau Moga

Late Mail: Coach Nathan Brown has finally relented and moved Kalyn Ponga to fullback which means Mason Lino, who will overcome knee injury to play, comes into the halves to partner Mitchell Pearce. Newcastle's only concern is Daniel Saifiti (ankle and knee injuries suffered in round one). Saifiti still has a couple of boxes to tick and will need to pass a final fitness test on Saturday at the captain's run with either Jamie Buhrer or Herman Ese'ese on standby should he be ruled out.

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Euan Aitken 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Jacob Host 12. Tariq Sims 13. Blake Lawrie Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Zac Lomax, 16. Korbin Sims, 17. Luciano Leilua Reserves: 18. Tyson Frizell 19. Mitchell Allgood 20. Jai Field 21. Jonus Pearson

Late Mail: The Dragons have received a boost with Tyson Frizell returning to training after recovering from the testicular injury he suffered in round one. A final call will be made after Saturday's captain's run. I am expecting Frizell to come straight in at lock meaning Blake Lawrie will move back to bench with either Zac Lomax or Luciano Leilua dropping out of the side. Tariq Sims failed to finish the game last week due to a head knock but will play after passing required concussion protocols.