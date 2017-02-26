WA polls may provide upset

IN A couple of weeks, the people of Western Australia go to the polls.

There are no arguments that the Barnett Liberal Government are in a whole lot of bother.

However, what was originally predicted to be an easy win for Labor is now complicated by the entry of One Nation into the fray.

Although the WA National Party isn't in formal coalition with the Liberals (as we know it here on the eastern side of the continent), the Nationals well and truly feel betrayed by them.

Colin Barnett's eagerness to cling to power by courting One Nation's preferences has ruffled quite a few feathers; notably and not insignificantly those of Barnaby Joyce.

The Lib/One Nation preference deal may well backfire, having left a bad taste in the mouths of not only the Nats but also some Liberal members and One Nation candidates.

So, what are we to make of this, considering the enmity that we were often led to believe existed between the old order and the new kids on the block?

Sometimes, the lust for power exposes the level of hypocrisy in politics.

WA has a bicameral (don't get excited Cory) parliament and most figure that One Nation's best chance of having influence on government lies in them getting the balance of power in the Upper House.

Perhaps the Liberal Party's preference deal with One Nation in the Upper House is an example of them desperately hedging their bets.

Should they lose control of the Lower House (and thus government), then the Libs and One Nation could stymie a Labor government in the Upper House.

If the voters in the west decide to dump the Barnett Government, the result might turn out to be just as important on our side of the continent in terms of One Nation's momentum versus "business-as-usual” politics.

If WA has taken notice of the rumblings within One Nation ranks over the preference deal and the puerile public statements by some of their candidates, then perhaps Pauline's juggernaut might come spectacularly off the rails.

The result of the WA state election will have some interesting implications here in the east.

We have already heard conjecture and fervent denials about possible deals in Queensland between One Nation and the two major parties, leading into the next state election.

It's quite bemusing to hear both the ALP and LNP leaders declare that they will never consider making deals with One Nation.

Politicians really should stop making promises they know they can't keep.

If the WA result does deliver renewed fervour in One Nation ranks leading into the Queensland poll (and providing their candidates can resist their natural predilection to spontaneously combust), then it is more than probable that at least one of the major parties is going to have to do deals with them in order to form government.

Even if that means giving One Nation Cabinet positions in a loosely cobbled-together government.

Current polling suggests One Nation will pick up quite a few seats and could easily end up with the balance of power, so of course either the ALP or the LNP are going to have to do deals with them if they want to form government, regardless what either Premier Palaszczuk or Tim Nicholls might be currently saying.

Given the animosity that exists between the old order and One Nation, any deals done will carry with them one pertinent question: Where does this leave the so-called "True Believers”?

The true believers of Labor or LNP persuasion who would not countenance working with One Nation under any circumstances.

The true believers of One Nation who, likewise, might find the prospect of working with the establishment a bridge too far.

But in the interest of providing effective government, perhaps pragmatism has to overrule ideology.

Perhaps ultimately, political deals would prove that One Nation are just like the others.