Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Eyre Highway has reopened this morning. PHOTO: DFES
The Eyre Highway has reopened this morning. PHOTO: DFES
News

WA bushfires: Eyre Highway has reopened

Kate Dodd
by
10th Jan 2020 10:26 AM

TRUCK drivers in Western Australia are no longer cut off from South Australian routes with the Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA and Main Roads advising this morning that the Eyre Highway has been reopened in both directions. 

The Coolgardie-Esperance Highway is also reopened. 

The Western Roads Federation said some speed restrictions are in place and it is anticipated that a large number of vehicles could be on the roads. 

"As per WRF advice, please ensure you carry sufficient fuel and water as many roadhouses will be out of stock," an alert by the WRF said. 

The highway closure, due to bushfires that tore through the region, imposed criplling costs on many transport operators stuck at roadblocks. 

Earlier in the week, WRF boss Cam Dumesny called on Federal Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud to remember that transport companies were also businesses that had been impacted by the devastating bushfires. 

The WRF also advised of a tropical low heading towards the Kimberley from the Northern Territory, where it has the potential to become Tropical Cyclone Claudia. 

Ex TC Blake has also created significant flooding and water over road issues throughout the Pilbara and Sandy Desert regions. 

The Great Central Road is closed again due to flooding. 

Please monitor Main Roads, BOM or NT RTA for updagtes. 

eyre highway wa wa bushfires wrf
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clawsome! Mutant crab caught near Fraser Island

        premium_icon Clawsome! Mutant crab caught near Fraser Island

        Offbeat A father and his daughter have hauled in a three-clawed crab over Christmas from a creek near Fraser Island.

        Hope at last: Wet week predicted for Gympie

        premium_icon Hope at last: Wet week predicted for Gympie

        News Useful rain and possibly a real start to a proper wet season – that is the latest...

        REVEALED: Why our weather is about to change for the better

        premium_icon REVEALED: Why our weather is about to change for the better

        News WET weather influences are predicted to bring a wet week to Gympie region, but what...

        10 ways Gympie region residents are helping out fire victims

        premium_icon 10 ways Gympie region residents are helping out fire victims

        News As devastating fires rage throughout Australia claiming lives, destroying property...