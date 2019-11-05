Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vow And Declare won by a nose.
Vow And Declare won by a nose.
Breaking

Vow and Declare wins the Melbourne Cup

Tom Threadingham
by
5th Nov 2019 2:09 PM

SUNSHINE Coast and Gympie connections are celebrating after their horse Vow and Declare charged to a fairy-tale Melbourne Cup victory.

Vow and Declare jumped well and remained among the front-runners for much of the 3200m trip before kicking on the straight.

It was a tight finish with the four-year-old gelding winning by a nose ahead of Master of Reality and Prince of Arran.

Vow and Declare entered the race as fourth favourite.

Noosa's Paul Lanskey and his partner Helga Hueston are among the syndicate of part-owners in the four-year-old gelding, which is fourth favourite in the Melbourne Cup.

Not only is Lanskey a part-owner, but a breeder who had a hand in deciding Vow and ­Declare's lineage.

He owned the gelding's dam, Geblitzt, and was part of the process which decided ­Declaration Of War (USA) as the sire.

Gympie State High School principal, and Lanskey's nephew, Anthony, are also among the owners along with his two sons Lachlan and Ben.

Gympie's deputy mayor Bob Leitch is in the mix too.

More Stories

Show More
gympie melbourne cup 2019 vow and decalre
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Windy weather causes train delays in our region

        Windy weather causes train delays in our region

        Breaking Southeast Queensland’s rail network has been buffeted by high winds, causing delays of half an hour on all lines.

        • 5th Nov 2019 1:42 PM
        Gympie misses out on ‘Wide Bay’ air con classroom splash

        premium_icon Gympie misses out on ‘Wide Bay’ air con classroom splash

        News ‘Gympie is apparently no longer part of the Wide Bay. We are left off the map’:...

        • 5th Nov 2019 1:18 PM
        Severe fire warning issued for Gympie region, Wide Bay

        premium_icon Severe fire warning issued for Gympie region, Wide Bay

        News FIRE FIGHTERS are battling a grassfire at Upper Kandanga as a severe fire warning...

        • 5th Nov 2019 1:02 PM
        BREAKING: Firies respond to emergency Mary Valley house fire call

        premium_icon BREAKING: Firies respond to emergency Mary Valley house fire...

        News Crews are on their way to a reported house fire in the Mary Valley

        • 5th Nov 2019 12:46 PM