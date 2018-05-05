Voting today? Here's everything you need to know

Division 8 byelection candidates Tim Jerome, Bob Fredman and Julie Walker find out who will claim the Division 8 seat today.

GYMPIE'S vacant council seat will be officially filled by today's by-election, but more than 16 per cent of the Division 8 residents have already had their say.

At midday yesterday 698 people had pre-polled at the Gympie Senior Citizen's centre, while another 27 had phoned their vote in, an Electoral Commission Queensland spokeswoman confirmed.

About 300 more people have applied for a postal vote in the by-election, which must be returned by May 15.

While pre-polling closed at 6pm last night, the remaining voters will have another 10 hours tomorrow to have their say.

Polling booths open at 8am today, and will close their doors at 6pm.

Map of Gympie Division 8 Electoral Commission Queensland

Although only a small portion of Gympie will vote (4420 voters are registered in Divison 8), region-wide issues like the Mary Valley Rattler and rural roads are playing a key role in how the by-election is unfolding.

Candidates Julie Walker, Bob Fredman and Tim Jerome have been fixtures at the Senior Citizen's Centre since pre-polling opened on Monday.

Mrs Walker has previously held the Division 8 seat, while Mr Fredman was the former Head of Engineering with the council and Mr Jerome is running his first campaign.

Mr Jerome said there had been a "volatile” undertone to the by-election, while Cr Walker, who has campaigned in many past elections, agreed this by-election felt more political than those in previous years.

Residents can vote in four locations:

Amamoor State School, 2 Elizabeth St, Amamoor;

Mary Valley State College, Edward St, Imbil;

Jones Hill State School, Heilbronn Rd, Gympie;

Kandanga State School, 84 Main St, Kandanga.

All booths have wheelchair access.

Telephone voting for the by-elections is available to electors who: cannot vote without assistance because of an impairment or an insufficient level of literacy; cannot vote at a polling booth because of an impairment; are special postal voters; or are distance voters.

To use this service you must register by midday today by calling 1300912782.

James Cochrane. Renee Albrecht

The by-election was called after James Cochrane quit the council in February.

Mr Cochrane said the decision was driven by "business and personal” reasons, and he was no longer able to commit the time needed to perform the job at a "standard that is acceptable to myself or those that elected me”.