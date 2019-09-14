VOTING STILL OPEN: CCC teacher leads quest for Gympie's best

THERE'S still plenty of time left before the polls close at midnight tomorrow night, but one Gympie region teacher has taken a commanding early lead following a wave of support from readers online.
Cooloola Christian College teacher Amy Chapman ranks first with a whopping 16 per cent of the vote so far, followed by Chatsworth State School's Leesa Millard on 6 per cent and a smattering of others on 4 per cent.
79 total finalists were put forward after The Gympie Times readers nominated them through Facebook.
The support for Mrs Chapman was evident almost immediately after nominations started rolling in, with one glowing review coming from Molly Venema:
"Definitely Amy Chapman at CCC. Having her as a teacher is the best thing that's happened for my daughter. She loves going to school every day, feels respected and supported and always comes home feeling great about herself," Ms Venema said.
"Amy has brought out a whole new side of my daughter, and is a very nurturing and compassionate teacher. We are so thankful to have her teaching my daughter this year."
To help crown the Gympie region's top teacher - vote in the poll online below and we will announce the winner next week.
Voting closes tomorrow at midnight on Sunday (September 15) and the winner will be announced on Monday.