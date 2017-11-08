VOTING EARLY? Where to find your closest pre-polling station

IF YOU want to avoid the election day rush and don't mind missing a sausage sizzle, pre-poll voting opens this Monday.
There are two places in our region where people can cast their votes early.
Booths are open from 9am-5pm on most days from November 13-24 although you can double check times on the Electoral Commission Queensland website.
Pre-poll voters will have an extra hour on Friday, the day before the election, with the booth open until 6pm.
The Electoral Commission of Queensland says voters do not need a reason to cast their votes early.
This election, voting will be slightly different. You now have to fill in all the boxes on the ballot for it to be counted.
Previously not all boxes had to be filled in, but in April last year, the government changed the system to compulsory preferential voting.
If you can't vote on election day or visit a pre-poll centre, you can apply for a postal vote until 7pm November 22.
Go to www.ecq.qld.gov.au to apply for your postal vote.
Cast your vote at:
BUDERIM
9/84 Wises Road
BUDERIM QLD 4556
BUNDABERG
Shop 12 and 3
9 Maryborough Street
BUNDABERG CENTRAL QLD 4670
BUNDAMBA
1/14 Coal Street
BUNDAMBA QLD 4304
CALLIDE
38 Capper Street
GAYNDAH QLD 4625
CALOUNDRA
37 Bowman Road
CALOUNDRA QLD 4551
CONDAMINE
67a & 67b Yandilla Street
PITTSWORTH QLD 4356
GLADSTONE
Area A, 139 Goondoon Street
GLADSTONE CENTRAL QLD 4680
GLASS HOUSE
68 peachester road
beerwah qld 4519
GREGORY
3 Snipe Street
LONGREACH QLD 4730
GYMPIE
11 Station Road
GYMPIE QLD 4570
HERVEY BAY
82 Dayman Street
URANGAN QLD 4655
IPSWICH
WG Hayden Humanities Centre
56 South Street
IPSWICH QLD 4305
KAWANA
4/26 Nicklin Way
PARREARRA QLD 4575
KEPPEL
2 McBean Street
YEPPOON QLD 4703
KINGAROY
SB Care
90 Kingaroy Street
KINGAROY QLD 4610
LOCKYER
53 Railway Street
GATTON QLD 4343
LOGAN
35 Centenary Place
LOGAN VILLAGE QLD 4207
MACKAY
Mackay Showgrounds, 500 Pavilion Lower Level
24 Milton Street
MACKAY QLD 4740
MAROOCHYDORE
Shop 1/19 Duporth Avenue
MAROOCHYDORE QLD 4558
MARYBOROUGH
76 Adelaide Street
MARYBOROUGH QLD 4650
MILES
(QGAP Office)
Police Station
32 Constance Street
MILES QLD 4415
MIRANI
Green Shed
36 Thompson Avenue
MOUNT MORGAN QLD 4714
NANANGO
61-65 Drayton Street
NANANGO QLD 4615
NICKLIN
36/38 Price Street
NAMBOUR QLD 4560
NINDERRY
35 Access Crescent
COOLUM BEACH QLD 4573
NOOSA
Tewantin Campus
24 Cooroy Noosa Road
TEWANTIN QLD 4565
PROSERPINE
29 Chapman Street
PROSERPINE QLD 4800
PUMICESTONE
2/42 Cessna Drive
CABOOLTURE QLD 4510
ROCKHAMPTON
Suites 5 to 8
110-114 Campbell Street
ROCKHAMPTON CITY QLD 4700
SARINA
New Life Church Sarina
1 Leslie Street
SARINA QLD 4737
SOUTHERN DOWNS
56A Palmerin Street
WARWICK QLD 4370
TOOWOOMBA NORTH
2/178-180 Herries Street
TOOWOOMBA CITY QLD 4350
TOOWOOMBA SOUTH
1/189 Anzac Avenue
HARRISTOWN QLD 4350
ROMA
27-29 Chrystal Street
ROMA QLD 4455
ST GEORGE
Old Library
112 Victoria Street
SAINT GEORGE QLD 4487
TARA
(QGAP Office)
Western Downs Regional Council
19 Fry Street
TARA QLD 4421
WARREGO
BMO Accountants Building (entry via Hogan Street)
178 Drayton Street
DALBY QLD 4405
WHITSUNDAY
Whitsunday Business Centre
Suite 21
CANNONVALE 4802