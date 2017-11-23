Voters say 'yes' in pre-poll rush

ELECTION: Voters are getting in early.

ELECTION: Voters are getting in early. Inge Hansen

GYMPIE electorate voters have adopted the first half of the oldest tactical advice in politics: "Vote early and vote often.”

Record numbers of Queensland voters have already rushed the pre-poll booths, with the turnout about 40 per cent up on 2015 by Friday.

Electoral Commission Queensland official Ken Garner was flat out yesterday at one of Gympie region's two pre-polling stations.

He was at ECQ Gympie headquarters, in the former Landmark building in Station Road.

The other one is at Kandanga Post Office.

By Friday it is believed 205,100 Queenslanders had voted, 80,000 more than in the first five days of pre-polling in 2015.

Campaign teams reported a busy day yesterday.