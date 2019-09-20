VOTE: Who will be Gympie's favourite childcare worker?

SPOILT FOR CHOICE: Readers have given more than 60 names in the search for the region's favourite childcare worker. The Gympie Times' online poll closes midnight Sunday.

SPOILT FOR CHOICE: Readers have given more than 60 names in the search for the region's favourite childcare worker. The Gympie Times' online poll closes midnight Sunday. skynesher

IF EARLY education is key then the quality of Gympie's childcare workers is going to lead to many open doors.

A Facebook callout this week asking for people to nominate their favourite childcare workers in the region brought an avalanche of replies.

A list of 64 names was compiled from the more than 160 comments left on our page.

Reader poll Who is your favourite Gympie childcare worker? Tahlitha Andrews, CCC Early Learning Centre

Sharon Arthur, CCC Early Learning Centre

Cecilia Baltyn

Toni Bowern, Mary Valley Childcare Centre

Rosie Brown, Uniting Church Childcare

Jane Burge, Parkside Early Learning

Cristie Clark, Gunalda kindy

Amy Collier, CCC Early Learning Centre

Claire Dakin, Goodstart

Rachel Dan, Kitiwah Place

Jade Davidson, Kids Bizz

Helen Davies, Parkside Early Learning

Lissa Dooley, Goodstart

Mikayla Dumschat, Uniting Church Childcare

Holly Elizabeth, Kids R Us

Tahlia Francis, Goodstart

Jayde Gibson, Uniting Church Childcare

Vicki Kerr, Busy Bees

Erica Konecny

Jess Kuronen, Young Seedlings Family Daycare

Jade Labonne, Mary Valley Early Learning Centre

Sharie Lawless Busy Bees

Linda Lochtenberg, Mary Valley Early Learning Centre

Casey Margetts, Uniting Church Childcare

Loren Marshall, Good Start Early Learning

Stacey Martin

Nadia Martynova, CCC Early Learning Centre

Carly McEwan, CCC Early Learning Centre

Karen McNaught, Hilltop Kids

Tara Melidonis, CCC Early Learning Centre

Renia Metcalf, Uniting Church Childcare

Karley Morcsch, Uniting Church Childcare

Kay Nolan, CCC Early Learning Centre

Kristi Nolan, Kitiwah Place

Shirley Robson, Gunalda kindy

Barbara Rooks, Family Day Care Tin Can Bay

Traci Salter, Kids on Calton

Jenni Stokes

Kasey Sutton, Kids Bizz

Kelly Tompkins, Kids R Us

Jessica Walker, Kitiwah Place

Kylie Wheeler, Kitiwah Place

Nikki White, Parkside Learning

Jenny Williams

Miss Demita, Kids Bizz

Mr Doug, Kids Bizz

Wendy, Kids Bizz

Sandy, Kids Bizz

Miss Kay, Goodstart Jones Hill

Miss Kylie, Goodstart Jones Hill

Miss Margie, Goodstart

Miss Tracey, Goodstart

Shani, Kitiwah Early Learning Centre

Colleen, Kitiwah Early Learning Centre

Janis, Kitiwah Early Learning Centre

Erin, Kitiwah Early Learning Centre

Becki, Goomboorian Play Along Centre

Ashley, Goomboorian Play Along Centre

Tina, Goomboorian Play Along Centre

Shelley, Goomboorian Play Along Centre

Emerson, Goomboorian Play Along Centre

Christine, Goomboorian Play Along Centre

Miss Mel, Parkside Early Learning Centre

Miss Jenna, Parkside Early Learning Centre Vote View Results

Many of the names were accompanied by effusive praise.

Ashleigh Jayne Rimmington said Mikayla Dumschat and Karley Morsch "are caring and compassionate and their little 'wombats' adore them"; and Amy Black said: "Miss Jade from Kids Bizz... is one of the best educators I have ever had the pleasure of knowing."

Other readers were grateful to centres as a whole.

NSW Health reported that almost 100 child care centre reporting gastro in August. news.com.au

Jasmine Rose offered up praise for "everyone at Kitiwah", Clare Dakin said those at Goodstart Gympie were "amazing", and Rachel Kraak was happy with the work of "all the wonderful people at Uniting Church Childcare Gympie.

"From the ladies in the office to the people in all rooms and the groundsman.

"They all get along and all love the kids," she said.

Kerrie McEwin said making one choice from Kids R Us was an insurmountable challenge.

"If I have to pick one person, I wouldn't be able to.

"Equally love them all.

"I've had numerous staff caring for my three children over the past six years.

"Between the three of my boys they've been in all the rooms.

Kids playing with wooden toys. Two children, cute toddler girl and funny baby boy, playing with wooden toy blocks, building towers at home or day care. Educational child toys for preschool and kindergarten. Contributed

"Never had an issue."

The Uniting Church Childcare Centre was the educator of choice for Leisa Maree Treen.

"... all of them are amazing.

"They are the best, they have taken care of my nephew from toddler through to school and now they have my daughter.

"I love them."

The poll closes at midnight Sunday.