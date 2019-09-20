VOTE: Who will be Gympie's favourite childcare worker?
IF EARLY education is key then the quality of Gympie's childcare workers is going to lead to many open doors.
A Facebook callout this week asking for people to nominate their favourite childcare workers in the region brought an avalanche of replies.
A list of 64 names was compiled from the more than 160 comments left on our page.
Reader poll
Who is your favourite Gympie childcare worker?
Many of the names were accompanied by effusive praise.
Ashleigh Jayne Rimmington said Mikayla Dumschat and Karley Morsch "are caring and compassionate and their little 'wombats' adore them"; and Amy Black said: "Miss Jade from Kids Bizz... is one of the best educators I have ever had the pleasure of knowing."
Other readers were grateful to centres as a whole.
Jasmine Rose offered up praise for "everyone at Kitiwah", Clare Dakin said those at Goodstart Gympie were "amazing", and Rachel Kraak was happy with the work of "all the wonderful people at Uniting Church Childcare Gympie.
"From the ladies in the office to the people in all rooms and the groundsman.
"They all get along and all love the kids," she said.
Kerrie McEwin said making one choice from Kids R Us was an insurmountable challenge.
"If I have to pick one person, I wouldn't be able to.
"Equally love them all.
"I've had numerous staff caring for my three children over the past six years.
"Between the three of my boys they've been in all the rooms.
"Never had an issue."
The Uniting Church Childcare Centre was the educator of choice for Leisa Maree Treen.
"... all of them are amazing.
"They are the best, they have taken care of my nephew from toddler through to school and now they have my daughter.
"I love them."
The poll closes at midnight Sunday.