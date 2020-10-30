VOTE: Where is the best spot for an RV park in Gympie?

What is the ideal place for an RV park in the Gympie region?

JUST where is the best spot for an RV park in Gympie?

Plenty of readers voiced their opinions after Gympie Regional Council this week killed plans for a park next to the Rattler on Tozer St in favour of one at the Gympie Showgrounds.

The councillors voted to ask the State Government for permission to redirect $550,000 in funding towards the Southside project.

Proposed design for an RV park near the Gympie Showgrounds (capable of holding from 25-50 vehicles)

The council was to pitch in the other half of the $1.1 million cost.

Funding was awarded in 2017 and development approval at the site was given that same year, but work on the park then stalled.

Here's what the Gympie community had to say about the council's decision:

Teresa Laird: Tozer Street will never work due to the dangerous turn in front of Railway Hotel. The first option was where they put new skate park as it was to promote Mary Street, easy van parking but Tozer was approved. Would campers have to move when the Show grounds are rented for large events. This is what happens at other showgrounds.

Kerri Turner: Here we go again! It's not hard! The showground of course. It's a much easier camp for travellers and they have Southside Shopping Centre across the road. Easy! Tozer St is a ridiculous idea. I'm a caravaner so I know the best option.

Tara Perry: The RV should (have) went where they built the skate park. That's a more suitable area for it then here. It's so much out of the way for people travelling through

Glenys Chatman: Near the Rattler. Makes sense. It is a tourist attraction. That precinct has the capability of being an attraction in its own right with possibly craft shops etc. Latitude 26 Brewing is just the start of what could attract visitors. It's flood free. Yes there are no trees at the moment but that could be sorted. Food vans could set up a few nights a week. I think coming up Tozer Park Rd would avoid any concerns (regarding) the dangerous turn near the Railway Hotel.

Teresa Laird: Doesn't the Council own the caravan park on Jane Street. How about making it the RV park. Already traffic lights and turning lanes in place.

Helen Hooper: Tozer Street as will bring more business into town out at the showgrounds it will only go to Southside shops.

Wendy Algie: I'm confused Why not Tozer street the only negative I heard was it was too far from main street. Well how far is Showgrounds from town centre? Already a lot of tourists park at Tozer street and then walk. Could have killed two birds with one stone beautifying a spot that needs some attention.