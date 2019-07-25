VOTE: One of these people will be Gympie's best employee

THE Gympie Times is on the hunt to find the best employee in town and by the overwhelming response we won't have to look far.

Readers, who nominated 34 individuals after we put the call out on Facebook, now have the chance to vote for Gympie's Best Employee.

Readers have until midnight on Sunday, July 28 to vote here.

Here are the top 33 employees in Gympie, in no particular order.

Vote in the poll below:

Reader poll Who is Gympie's best employee? 1. Braydon Simpson, PcPlace

2. Stacey Ellis Hanslow, Cooinda Aged Care

3. Sean Bergman, Malouf Plumbing

4. Shay Bartholomew, Toucan Coffee

5. Miss-Tammie Hosking, Iron Addicts Supplements

6. Dean Bunter, Gympie Master Locksmiths

7. Nikki Morris, The Happy Yak

8. Olivia Burke, The Happy Yak

9. Shannon Webber, Fire Hydrant Testing Australia

10. Jayden DeSerio, Fire Hydrant Testing Australia

11. Josh Nyberg, Fire Hydrant Testing Australia

12. Kim Daniel, Yes Optus Gympie

13. Sandra Lowe, A2Z Appliance Servicing

14. Jess Scott, GJ Gardner

15. Blake Jared Lister, Retail Creations P/L

16. Michelle Gadd, Gympie Veterinary Services

17. Kurt Rowlands, Rustic Country Kitchens

18. Jasmine Roberts Blanckensee, Australia Post

19. Tracey Roach, Gympie RSL

20. Elysse Rose Hobdell, Gympie Day and Night Chemist

21. Emily Moxey, Everything Dogz

22. Kate Tobin, Dreamcakes by Dorita & Dorita’s Cafe

23. Alex Katsalis, EB Games

24. Julie Kypiotis, Empire Hotel

25. Jaala Simonsen, Southside Store

26. Brohdi Ford, Southside Store

27. Jemma Lee, Tenacious Digital

28. Michelle Shorten, Your Realty Gympie & Cooloola

29. Rachael Amber, Your Realty Gympie & Cooloola

30. Chris Dale, Gympie Glazing Works

31. Adam Cross, Gympie Glazing Works

32. Geoff Turner, We Clean Air Cons

33. Paige Emelya Collins, Caltex Southside

34. Nykie Noy, DCafe Vote View Results

1. Braydon Simpson, PcPlace

Nominated by Gem Green

"Always goes above and beyond and is much loved by all of our customers. We are lucky to have him, he's an absolute legend to have working along side us"

2. Stacey Ellis Hanslow, Cooinda Aged Care

Nominated by Tash Lilwall

"She is currently on maternity leave, to return soon... Stacey has been not only an incredibly compassionate, caring, graceful, hardworking, big-hearted individual in both her professional and personal life but she is also highly organised, motivated, intelligent and diplomatic."

3. Sean Bergman, Malouf Plumbing

Nominated by Kerri Malouf

"Ted and I are extremely lucky to have Sean Bergman working for us. He goes above and beyond every day and we really appreciate it."

4. Shay Bartholomew, Toucan Coffee

Nominated by Breanna Greenwood

"For being the shining light of Toucan Coffee and always smiling and delivering the best customer service."

5. Miss-Tammie Hosking, Iron Addicts Supplements

Nominated by Suzanna May

"She's an absolute star for us at Iron Addicts Supplements."

6. Dean Bunter, Gympie Master Locksmiths

Nominated by Stewart Willcock

"Dean always goes out of his way to give exceptional customer service"

7 & 8. Nikki Morris and Olivia Burke, The Happy Yak

Nominated by Kylie Elliott

"I'm lucky enough to have two awesome employees. These two ladies go above and beyond every single day. They always do their best and really care about our business."

9. Shannon Webber, Fire Hydrant Testing Australia

Nominated by Lena Irons Nyberg

"Our manager Shannon Webber goes above and beyond everyday. Shannon is a huge asset to our team."

10. Jayden DeSerio, Fire Hydrant Testing Australia

Nominated by Lena Irons Nyberg

"Our fire service technician Jayden DeSerio is always friendly and polite to our clients and always puts in 110%."

11. Josh Nyberg, Fire Hydrant Testing Australia

Nominated by Lena Irons Nyberg

"Our second year sprinkler fitter apprentice Josh Nyberg is doing our family business proud and is learning from the best."

12. Kim Daniel, Yes Optus Gympie

Nominated by Libby Manthey

"Kim is the most amazing manager anyone could ask wish for... he always puts customers first and is inspiration to all who know him."

13. Sandra Lowe, A2Z Appliance Servicing

Nominated by Anna Tennant

"Has always put in 1000%, has so much knowledge in our field and is as loyal as they come. Our business would never have grown as fast as it has without her and that is a fact."

14. Jess Scott, GJ Gardner

Nominated by Mikayla Bennett

"I know she goes above and beyond even when she was on maternity. She always made sure she was looking after her clients."

15. Blake Jared Lister, Retail Creations P/L

Nominated by Emily Wickham

"Our factory manager is awesome. He goes above and beyond and is never afraid of a challenge. We are grateful to have him as part of our team."

16. Michelle Gadd, Gympie Veterinary Services

Nominated by Cassandra Paige Smolenski

"Consultations available seven days- there's nothing she can't do and no distance she won't go to make sure our staff, clients and patients are happy."

17. Kurt Rowlands, Rustic Country Kitchens

Nominated by Kim Webber

"He may be our son but he's an awesome employee too. Thanks for all your hard work mate."

18. Jasmine Roberts Blanckensee, Australia Post

Nominated by Holly Marie Denton

"My mail lady goes above and beyond to keep my parcels safe."

19. Tracey Roach, Gympie RSL

Nominated by Ashleigh Jensen

"We'd be stuffed without her."

20. Elysse Rose Hobdell, Gympie Day and Night Chemist

Nominated by Rene Lees

"Super friendly service and a beautiful smile to start your day."

21. Emily Moxey, Everything Dogz

Nominated by Julianne Munn

"Always provides the best service to our clients and their owners. Everyone loves her courtesy and enthusiasm to her job. The dogs love her and she is more than just an awesome employee."

22. Kate Tobin, Dreamcakes by Dorita & Dorijemma leeta's Cafe

Nominated by Dorita Celeste

"She has the most fantastic customer service. I think she's the best employee I've ever had. Nothing is too much trouble and she runs the business like it's her own."

23. Alex Katsalis, EB Games

Nominated by Rene Lees

"Always happy to help and has a great attitude and friendly to customers all the time."

24. Julie Kypiotis, Empire Hotel

Nominated by Holly Angel Nettlefold

"Best bar maid out. Always making the customers happy, always service with a smile and with her as a part of the team ensures repeat customers."

25 & 26. Jaala Simonsen and Brohdi Ford, Southside Store

Nominated by Franny Lee Harris

"They have been the politest young girls -always extremely helpful and have been since the where very young."

27. Jemma Lee, Tenacious Digital

Nominated by Jody Allen

"So talented, dedicated and sarcastic."

28 & 29. Michelle Shorten and Rachael Amber, Your Realty Gympie & Cooloola

Nominated by Murray Benton

"Michelle and Rachael are bringing home some serious property management business and our landlords/tenants aren't complaining! 12 months in business (this week) and these two are smashing it! Technically they own the business but they employ each other so that kinda counts right?"

30 & 31. Chris Dale and Adam Cross, Gympie Glazing Works

Nominated by Leisa Harch

"The best two guys we could ask for and more. They give it their all, every dang day."

32. Geoff Turner, We Clean Air Cons.

Nominated by Kylie Turner

"Honest, reliable and just a down right top guy."

33. Paige Emelya Collins, Caltex Southside

Nominated by Elaine Olsen

"(She) is so lovely."

34. Nykie Noy, DCafe

Nominated by Jess Provis

"Always goes above and beyond for customers and puts in 110% into everything she cooks. She's always smiling and has the best customer service."