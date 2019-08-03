VOTE NOW: Who's the best personal trainer in Gympie?

The race to determine Gympie's most popular personal trainer is heating up.

GYMPIE is well and truly blessed with a plethora of dedicated, hard-working and selfless community of personal trainers passionate about helping all clients through their fitness journeys.

The sheer number of our region's most popular PT's was exemplified in a The Gympie Times Facebook post calling all locals to nominate their favourite, with more than 250 responses inside the first 24 hours.

22 trainers scored a nomination, but we've narrowed it down to the Top 10. Now's the time for you to pick the best of the bunch.

One of our top ten, highly respected veteran trainer Paul Frampton, congratulated every nominee.

"All of these trainers are top shelf," Mr Frampton said.

"Gympie is lucky to have such a healthy fitness culture ... well done to all these guys and girls for keeping it alive."

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES (Finalists in bold)

1. Matt Stallmann - Cooloola Fitness Centre

"His classes are amazing and the results show in his clients. Feeling the strongest and healthiest I have ever been. Thanks Matt!" - Kara Pascoe

2. Craig Wilson - Chief Training/Jetts

"Craig has helped me over several years and helped guide me on a journey of losing over 30kg. I can't thank him enough and he has my vote!" - Joel Murray

3. Jarryd Gorman

"Supportive, pushing and works with you to get the result you want. Even supporting when you're not seeing him. He genuinely cares about your health and wellbeing." - Jesca Fay

4. Paul Frampton - Work N Out Fitness Professionals

"Best with knowledge and experience, put me on a path to success in powerlifting for which I am forever grateful." - Janine Blake

5. Tessa Warry - Just Tessa

"She is compassionate and dedicated, her knowledge helps her do some inspiring work with people of all backgrounds." - Nicky May

6. Mathew Castley - Wholehearted Health Solutions

"Great dedication, support, professionalism, and fun." - Jenny Clarke

7. James Ollier - Impact Elite Training

"Top bloke and isn't just one of these PT's that promotes himself on just being 'motivational' he tailors his clients plans specifically to their current fitness level and lifestyle to maximise results." - Murray Benton

8. Nigel Daniel - Snap Fitness

"Lose weight, gain strength, tone, and build muscle. He does it all. A great motivator to get the results you want." - Darryl Long

9. Fiona and Matt Keable - The Real Body Movement

"Fiona and Matt are the best ever!" - Janet Beth

10. Louie Langmaid - Gympie City Gym/Raw Fitness

"He is really encouraging and pushes you to your limit." - Denise Cottrill

11. Kelli Corrigan

12. Suzanna May

13. Kerry Hardgrave

14. Ashleigh Rimmington

15. Karolyn Baumgart

16. Tom Laycock

17. Cam Arthur

18. Jemma Cowper

19. Chantelle Mayers

20. John Southern

21. Adam Cross

22. Luke Allan

