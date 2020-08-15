Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Who will be awarded Gympie's biggest and best dad bod?
Who will be awarded Gympie's biggest and best dad bod?
News

VOTE NOW: Who’s got Gympie’s best dad bod?

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
15th Aug 2020 5:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Reader poll

Who has the best dad bod in Gympie?

View Results

WHO doesn't love a dad bod? With Father's Day not far away, this week we called on all Gympie region blokes to get the rig out for a bit of friendly competition.

The search for Gympie's best dad bod – Jonathan Robson
The search for Gympie's best dad bod – Jonathan Robson

There were some undoubtedly interesting applications, but it's now a four-horse race to decide who will take home the bragging rights this time around.

The search for Gympie's best dad bod – A photoshopped and disqualified Sam Franks.
The search for Gympie's best dad bod – A photoshopped and disqualified Sam Franks.

Unfortunately, Sam Franks' photoshopped rig did not meet the criteria, and he was disqualified from advancing to the next round of competition.

The search for Gympie's best dad bod – Lanze Magin
The search for Gympie's best dad bod – Lanze Magin

Be sure to vote in our live poll before it closes on Tuesday at midnight to make sure the best rig wins.

The search for Gympie's best dad bod – Lachlan Garrels
The search for Gympie's best dad bod – Lachlan Garrels

And remember, this is all a bit of good, harmless fun. Vote away!

The search for Gympie's best dad bod – Warren Clarke
The search for Gympie's best dad bod – Warren Clarke
dad bods gympie news gympie region humans of gympie live poll vote now
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly women smacks head on concrete at Coast soccer club

        Premium Content Elderly women smacks head on concrete at Coast soccer club

        Breaking A woman in her 70s has suffered a head injury after falling about 2m onto concrete at a Sunshine Coast soccer club.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Murder, violence, incest: worst stories in court this year

        Premium Content Murder, violence, incest: worst stories in court this year

        News The Gympie courts have heard some horror stories so far this year - these are the...

        'Make no mistake and media gag laws will be back': Perrett

        Premium Content 'Make no mistake and media gag laws will be back': Perrett

        News Government accused of moving to protect poll chance, not free speech