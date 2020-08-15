VOTE NOW: Who’s got Gympie’s best dad bod?

Who will be awarded Gympie's biggest and best dad bod?

WHO doesn't love a dad bod? With Father's Day not far away, this week we called on all Gympie region blokes to get the rig out for a bit of friendly competition.

There were some undoubtedly interesting applications, but it's now a four-horse race to decide who will take home the bragging rights this time around.

Unfortunately, Sam Franks' photoshopped rig did not meet the criteria, and he was disqualified from advancing to the next round of competition.

Be sure to vote in our live poll before it closes on Tuesday at midnight to make sure the best rig wins.

And remember, this is all a bit of good, harmless fun. Vote away!