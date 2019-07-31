VOTE NOW: One of these agents will be Gympie's best realtor

VOTE NOW: Hep us decide who is Gympie's best real estate agent from these nine favourites.

VOTE NOW: Hep us decide who is Gympie's best real estate agent from these nine favourites. shironosov

BUYING and selling property can be a daunting experience, but it seems not if you are in the hands of one of these Gympie agents.

The Gympie Times put the call out to readers on Saturday for Gympie's best real estate agent and was flooded with responses on Facebook.

Gympie property vendors and buyers heaped praise on their favourite agent, vowing never to buy and sell with anyone else.

But only one agent can take out the top title of Gympie's Best Real Estate Agent out of the nine short-listed from your feedback.

Vote now to decide in the poll below. Voting closes this Friday.

Reader poll Who is the best real estate agent in Gympie? Peter Olsson, The Professionals Gympie

Bonnie Hollander, Agents2go

Peter and Keryn Angle, One Agency

Clancy Adams, LJ Hooker Gympie

Dorothy Palmer, Gympie Regional Realty

Blake Dein, LJ Hooker Gympie

Renee Ivory, LJ Hooker Gympie

Andii Stewart, Agents2go

Trevor Grady, Tom Grady Real Estate Vote View Results

Here's what you had to say about your favourite agent:

Peter Olsson, The Professionals Gympie

Peter Olsson, The Professionals Gympie Contributed

Gleno Johnson: "Hands down, couldn't have done enough for us over the last few months."

Bonnie Hollander, Agents2go

AWARD WINNER: Agents2go Bonnie Hollander won Agent of the Year for Queensland. Contributed

Sasha Ambrose: "Bonnie from Agents2go is one of the best agents I know, and I've known a few. She is so kind and nice as well as being able to keep her head above the usual drama and pettiness I see from many other agents, she is one that works the hardest of all and just gives so much, her sale tactics are a wonder to behold and with her negotiating ability, she could even negotiate a peace treaty."

Peter and Keryn Angle, One Agency

Pete and Keryn Angle Bambi Gosbell

Stephanie Fitje Du Preez: "My vote goes for Pete Angle and Keryn Angle at One Agency. They are truly dedicated to their customers and really go out of their way to make the entire buy and sell process a personal and smooth experience."

Clancy Adams, LJ Hooker Gympie

Real Estate agent for LJ Hooker Clancy Adams LJ Hooker

Neesee Kolera: "He's brilliant. We are so grateful for all he's done for us! A fantastic sales agent."

Dorothy Palmer, Gympie Regional Realty

Dorothy Palmer, Gympie Regional Realty Contributed

Toni Baxter: "Dorothy has looked after us with our selling and buying of homes she is very professional and has the best interest of the buyer and seller."

Blake Dein, LJ Hooker Gympie

Blake Dein is most likely Gympie's youngest real estate agent, at just 19 years old. Donna Jones

Helen Eyre: "He sold my house for me when he worked at Agents2go. He was awesome I live in Dubbo and selling my house in Gympie was so much easier with a dedicated professional that was prepared to help me as much as he could with getting things ready for sale and right the way through to settlement. Could not recommend Blake more highly."

Renee Ivory, LJ Hooker Gympie

Renee Ivory, LJ Hooker Gympie Contributed

Kim Rogers: "Love, love, love her! She sold us a house and then sold our house for us in no time."

Andii Stewart, Agents2go

Andii Stewart, Agents2go Contributed

Vanessa Maree: "Andii Stewart is an amazing sales agent. Buying interstate was made too easy with Andii."

Trevor Grady, Tom Grady Real Estate

Trevor Grady, Tom Grady Real Estate Contributed

Kristy Bunter: "He has been wonderful. Explained everything step by step and answered any silly questions I had. He has been amazing."