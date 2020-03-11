VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite childcare worker?

Readers have until midday Thursday, March 12 to vote for their favourite childcare worker in the region.

IT is often said the children are the future and giving them a good start is key.

If this is true then Gympie is a great place to get the start, with readers eagerly putting forward their choice for favourite childcare worker in the region.

More than three dozen names were thrown into the ring following a call-out for nominations on The Gympie Times Facebook page.

Many readers pointed to the "love", "passion" and the willingness to involve families in their child's care as primary reasons behind the nominations.

Subscribers have until midday tomorrow to cast their vote.